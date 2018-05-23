Director suspend as port begins probe

(CNS): After weeks of revelations regarding a catalog of issues surrounding the beleaguered port director, Clement Reid, officials confirmed,Wednesday, that he had been suspended from his job and an internal investigation has been opened. In a short statement from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands board of directors they said he had been, “suspended with immediate effect for a period of up to three months in order to facilitate an internal investigation into matters allegedly concerning Mr. Reid.”

The directors said that Joseph Woods, has been appointed as Acting Port Director and operations would continue as normal.

“A further statement will be made once the investigation has concluded,” the board added. The directors gave no further comment and did not answer CNS questions about why the board had now made the decision despite allegations being raised about the director from last year.

Documentation released just last week showed that in February the board had given Reid a second chance after an auditor general report exposed a list of issue and financial irregularities. Despite the allegations in the report that he had mishandled recruitment at the authority and exceeded the personnel budget, spent money on office decorations that were not approved, failed to properly investigate a theft of boat engines and given a wrecked vessel to the wrong person as well as allowing a member of staff to have 63 days paid leave to work for the former opposition leader he was not suspended.

The information that was released by the port about the director had revealed that his second chance was based on him addressing some of the problems he had created regarding the mismanagement of recruitment and salaries and to draw up and implement certain policies.

However, there was no indication in the statement, Wednesday, that the board had concluded that Reid had failed to meet the requirements following his letter of warning and as a result he was now being suspended. Nor was there any indication that Reid may have committed further infractions or actions of misconduct.

Category: Local News