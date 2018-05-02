DG sorry for garbage collection failings

(CNS): Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has apologised for the failures of the government’s garbage collection team to reliably and effectively manage waste collection and has outlined what government is doing now and in the future to get things back on track. However, in a statement from his office about the ongoing problems impacting garbage pick-up, he made no mention of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the missing director of the Department of Environmental Health.

In a short statement about the saga of the rubbish collection failures over the last year, Manderson said the civil service was committed to making the lives of the public better.

“While there are vivid examples of how the civil service routinely delivers against this commitment, I am sorry that our waste collection team has failed to reliably and effectively manage waste collection,” he said. “As the deputy governor and head of the civil service I offer no excuses, only a firm commitment that the civil service is focused on correcting the failure and restoring the public’s confidence.”

The deputy governor said that over the weekend the DEH had brought the weekly waste collection for residential routes up to date. He said he had met with the Ministry of Health and DEH teams to devise a way forward and move toward a more stable footing.

He said that the steps taken include restoring “accountability by disciplining persons who are letting themselves, their colleagues and our community down by non-attendance and other poor performance”, and that mission-critical vacancies had been filled through emergency appointments. However, he said nothing about the vacancy at the top.

Around six months ago DEH Director Roydell Carter went on some kind of leave, which has never been defined, and the ministry denied allegations from sources inside the department that he had been suspended. Carter has, however, been absent from the job since before Christmas but it is understood that he remains on the payroll.

Although he remained mum about the DEH boss, Manderson said that the ministry had redeployed management support to improve the department’s pace and agility.

He said that private sector firms were being contracted to plug gaps when equipment failures trigger unscheduled maintenance. He added that the Department of Vehicle and Equipment Services would provide daily troubleshooting on the aging fleet and effect the recommended vehicle replacement strategy for equipment where service costs exceed the vehicle’s lifetime value.

The deputy governor, who is responsible for the entire civil service, also said that efforts had been made to restore financial management with scheduling to avoid unsustainable and exorbitant overtime claims.

The mounting garbage, particularly in the eastern districts, has been a significant cause of public concerns. A petition recently started by Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo in an effort to call attention to the problem and force government’s hand has now been signed by 495 people.

A news story on CNS about the launch of that petition drew almost 80 comments from readers, many of whom pointed to management issues at the ministry and department as being the source of the problems rather than the garbage workers.

Category: Local News