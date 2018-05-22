Deluge of rain expected in Cayman all week

| 22/05/2018 | 4 Comments

(CNS): A large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea up to the Florida peninsula will be bringing heavy rain this week to the Cayman Islands. Local weather experts warn there will be flooding at times in low lying areas as a result of the weather system that is likely to be with us well into the weekend. The National Hurricane Center in Miami is monitoring the system but has said there is a less than 40% chance that a tropical system will form within the next five days. 

Nevertheless, NHC forecasters warn of possible gradual development later in the week, and regardless of the future shape of the weather disturbance, the Cayman Islands, Cuba and Florida can all expect significant rainfall throughout the week.

NOAA satellite picture of the Caribbean, 22 May 2018

Comments (4)

  1. Anonymous says:
    22/05/2018 at 5:20 pm

    You didnt mention the swamp mosquito mascots.




  2. Anonymous says:
    22/05/2018 at 4:58 pm

    I’m shocked that it’s raining and the Govt radar is still functional!! Good to see something actually works in Government.




  3. Anonymous says:
    22/05/2018 at 1:49 pm

    Really? I hadn’t noticed. All sunshine and joy here in Camana Bay.




