Customs officer acquitted in gun case

(CNS): It took a jury around half an hour to find Claude Terry (36) not guilty of having an illegal gun, Friday, following a week-long trial. A customs officer based on Cayman Brac, Terry was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm after a Smith & Wesson revolver and bullets were found in August 2016 in a box inside a water tank at the apartment complex where he lived. The weapon had been seized by customs several years before but had gone missing from the customs office more than 12 months before it was discovered in the tank, suspended on a rope.

Terry had denied possessing the weapon and said there were traces of his DNA, along with several other profiles found on the gun, because he handled the weapon and the case as part of his work, as it was in a cabinet in the office where many other seized items were held. Terry had told the court that security procedures on the Brac at customs were “lackadaisical” and he believed there were people who could have set him up. The jury also heard during the trial that the tank was not locked and accessible to many people.

Terry was acquitted by the jury and discharged by the judge after the speedy verdict. The judge had also directed the jury to acquit Terry of possessing pepper spray after evidence was presented that Terry had been issued that by the police as his role as a customs officer.

