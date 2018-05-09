Cruise port too expensive
Dominic Dyer writes: We cannot afford to build a cruise berthing facility in George Town. This is true from both an economic and, more importantly, an environmental perspective. The current coalition government is choosing to blatantly ignore the facts presented to them, and by doing so are putting our beloved isle’s future in jeopardy.
Despite an environmental impact assessment (EIA) concluding that the dredging of coral will result in significant ecological losses and an as-yet-unpublished consultant’s report finding that Cayman will need to attract 2.5 million cruise passengers per year (requiring a 45% increase from 2017) to make the cruise berthing facility financially viable, the government is still choosing to progress with the project in secrecy.
Economic self-interest appears to be the strongest and sole motivating force behind the project, with supporters of the cruise berthing facility limited to merchants in town, a small number of tour operators, and the multi-billion-dollar cruise companies themselves. However, we cannot let the selfish few who will benefit financially have it their way, while the rest of our nation faces the negative consequences.
The principal concern with the cruise berthing facility is the devastating environmental impact it will have on the George Town harbour and its surroundings, with the dredging, construction and operational phases all having severe impacts. The current concept is set to directly destroy 15 acres of coral reef (a segment of that area is an established Marine Protected Area), with an additional 15-20 acres set to be impacted indirectly. Although supporters of the project will argue this coral can be relocated, coral relocation is prohibitively expensive, success is not guaranteed, and the EIA states that it will not achieve “no net loss”.
Beyond the numerous environmental impacts of the proposed cruise berthing facility are the obvious economic impacts. The EIA estimates the economic losses to be US$10M/year, a direct consequence of the reef destruction and its impact on the watersports operators that have been operating in the area, while also caring for the environment, for many years. This figure doesn’t even account for the impact that the dredging will have on the even more profitable surrounding areas such as Seven Mile Beach.
Even if we are able to attract the 2.5 million cruise passengers needed to make the project viable, which is estimated to cost a whopping $200-300 million, it is questionable whether our local attractions and infrastructure would be able to support such a large number of daily visitors. With traffic in George Town already at a standstill and tourist attractions such as Stingray City becoming dangerously overcrowded, accommodating these additional 800,000 cruise passengers on an annual basis could have an extensive negative impact on the island.
One of the biggest challenges with this daily influx of cruise ship passengers is balancing their experiences with the experiences of much more valuable overnight guests. The addition of these cruise passengers will result in additional pressure on diving and snorkelling attractions (as the cruise berthing facility will reduce both the number and quality of coral reefs available for visitors and locals alike) and cause overcrowding in already congested areas such as Stingray City and Seven Mile Beach.
We cannot afford to see a decrease in invaluable overnight visitors, who spent an average of nearly CI$1,200 in 2017, compared to the CI$98 the average cruise ship passenger spent during the same period.
With Department of Environment Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie warning that the environmental consequences will be “extremely dire”, newly appointed governor Anwar Choudhury noting that “it is vital that we protect our environment” and the majority of the public being deeply opposed to the project, it is difficult to comprehend why the government is choosing to proceed with the construction of the cruise berthing facility.
The economic self-interest of the cruise companies appears to be similar in nature to several MLAs, who will derive a significant economic benefit from the numerous businesses they operate in George Town. Those MLAs should distance themselves from the process and recuse themselves from any matter that concerns the cruise berthing facility.
The $200-300 million construction cost for the cruise berthing facility would be much better spent on building new, or improving the existing, infrastructure, fighting crime, or finishing the incomplete renovations at John Gray High School.
Before this project commences, I propose that the government holds a referendum, and puts the future of our beloved isle in the hands of our people — the same people who will have to live with the severe consequences of the cruise berthing facility if the government continues down this path.
How can a Government have credibility on any project when two arch enemies become bedfellows – the Premier and the Speaker. Self preservation triumphed over all other considerations.
How about we as the people just tell them no? WE have the power, not them.
Imagine building a $200 to $300 million cruise berthing facility under the current Board and management at the Port. Lord save us please!
On may surmise that we are in a bit of a dyer situation here.
Excellent viewpoint.
The Government should be forced to do a line by line response before they waste any more money on this nonsense
I think it would be useful to clarify the visitor ‘spend’, i.e. over how many days does an overnight visitor spend CI$1,200 versus the one day spend of CI$98 for a cruise ship passenger, then compare actual numbers of true tourist visitors of both types. I find it hard to believe these are over the same measurement periods? The spend may therefore well be closer than it first appears, but regardless it is always important to ensure apples are compared to apples.
I believe the OP is using the recently released official statistics: https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/04/stayover-guests-spend-½billion/
I also believe the OP makes a very good point. The official statistics have only confirmed what most of us already suspected. It’s only logical that the pier makes no economical, environmental or common sense.
This is a really stupid idea. If there’s money for this project it would be much better spent on education and other social programs.
‘oh won’t someone please think of the children!!!!’
Dear Government
Please enlighten the public and provide clarity on the following questions:
1. Will the public be informed of the full details before you commit to the final agreement in Sept 2018?
2. (a) When will the public be able to review details?
(b) Is it a secret?
(c) Why are details being treated as a secret?
3. How will the project be financed? Cruise lines will not pay for the cargo expansion component.
4. Has the government updated the Outline Business Case given the new design and financing projections?
5. Will the results of the new Environmental Impact Assessmebt be made public? If so, when and how will the information be shared?
6. How will Cayman accommodate the 2.3-3million Cruise passengers per year?
7. Is new infrastructure being put in place along the SMB to accommodate the volume that wish to soak up the world famous beach and it’s pristine waters?
8. Where is the transparency that was promised and the Progressives campaigned on in May 2017?
9. What exactly do you have to hide? Is the deal that bad?
10. Is government prepared to put this question to a referendum?
Unfortunately, the attitude and behavior being displayed by the government, Cabinet Members , caucus and ministry officials regarding the promised public consultation and information sharing phase with relevant details suggests that there are significant issues that may embarrass the government. The question to be asked then is why are you committed to moving forward at any costs? In fact your collective actions are reminiscent of the conduct of the previous UDP administration during its covert negotiations with China Harbour Group in 2011-12.
Sincerely,
A. Caymanian
The most unsettling thing about this debate is the fact that we’re still in a situation where nobody, and that includes all the journalists working here, has obtained any real feedback on this project from any of the cruise lines. The nearest we seem to have got was a comment from the FCCA but very bluntly they don’t count – it’s the people who actually own and operate the vessels we need to hear from.
My big concern here is that the cruise ships are becoming huge floating, self-contained resorts that don’t need stop-offs. If you check some of the current Caribbean itineraries you’ll find that the passengers are spending over 70% of a one-week cruise at sea – we’re actually creeping towards a situation where cruise lines might take this one step further and stop island-hopping completely. From an operational point of view that makes sense because the vessels operate most economically running at a constant cruising speed and the operators wouldn’t be sharing the proceeds of any activities with anyone else or paying landing fees.
The cruise lines need to give input to this because without that we’re back to the old, ‘If we build it, they will come,’ concept and based on my experience of the hospitality industry that’s a recipe for bankruptcy.
In order to justify the dock it seems we need one of two things –
1. Substantial outside funding so if it does go belly up the entire financial burden doesn’t fall on the people of these islands or;
2. A cast-iron guarantee that the various cruise lines will continue to use the facility for at least as long as it takes CIG to cover the building and upkeep costs.
The facts are nobody seems to be rushing in with funding and there is no way on this planet that any of the cruise line will risk committing to a potentially open-ended obligation like that, their shareholders simply won’t let them.
Do we need a dock? Without input from the cruise lines nobody knows and anybody who claims otherwise is delusional.
Bring it on the referendum because the port is all about money and greed again.
We need a referendum of this before the contract with Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruise lines is signed. What is government afraid of?
This UNITY government do not give a toss about the environment and protecting the seven mile beach
Everyone else can see the disaster which is inevitable by pursuing the cruise dock project at all costs. Mr. Dyer’s view point highlights legitimate concerns yet this government led by Premier Alden McLaughlin, Cabinet Minusters Moses Kirkonnell, Roy McTaggart, Joseph Hew, Tara Rivers and Dwene Seymour are committed to mortgaging the financial and environmental future of Cayman to benefit a few gt duty free retailers.
They must all be voted out for failing to put this decision to a referendum and ignoring the concerns of the people.
Royal Caribbean has been known to build docks on several islands. Why not Cayman. Not a penny needs to be spent.
Well said Dominic. This is what this country needs – our young advocates to voice their opinions and standing up to what is wrong. I hope that you can get all our young adults to join you in this.
Weird how our local marine biologist/artist is completely silent on this matter… Oh wait that’s right his work is plastered to the bow of the ships. #sellout
Great points, Sir.
I would also add that given governments track record on these sorts of projects, the $200-300 million construction costs are likely to be massively underestimated. Realistically this project will end up costing just shy of a billion dollars, and our grand kids grand kids will suffer the consequences of a few greedy merchants/politicans.
Stop the cruise ship pier now!
