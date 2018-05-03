Crown Dependencies remain target of UK MPs

(CNS): The two members of the British parliament who led the cross-party campaign to force the British Overseas Territories to establish open beneficial ownership registers have said that they are continuing that campaign to ensure it also applies to the Crown Dependencies. Government and private sector entities here and in other BOTs have all expressed particular outrage about the injustice and inequity that the dependencies were not targeted, further compounding the challenge to the economic fortunes of the relevant territories.

But Andrew Mitchell (Con) and Margaret Hodge (Lab) have said that they intend to pursue the campaign to include Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man and to ensure those jurisdictions are also persuaded to adopt open registers.

Leaving out the Crown Dependencies while forcing BOTs such as the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and BVI that have financial service sectors was regarded as especially hypocritical. The dependencies, which are located close to Britain, are engaged in very similar offshore financial business as the overseas territories and if they can maintain closed registers, it will give them a significant competitive edge.

And it appears that Hodge and Mitchell both agree, as they said they will be seeking ways to extend the principle of public registers to those jurisdictions as well.

“It’s unconscionable that these measures should apply to one set of territories and not the other,” Hodge told the UK press yesterday. “We need consistency between them all.”

Mitchell said all of the MPs supporting what is seen by the campaigners as a victory for transparency and accountability expected the UK government to persuade the Crown Dependencies to introduce public ownership registers too. “But if they do not, parliament will return to the charge,” he added.

The dependencies have so far managed to dodge the bullet fired at the BOTs Tuesday because their constitutional position differs from the territories. It was not clear that mandating a public register for them in the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-money Laundering Bill would be legal.

However, many believe that the push to include the Crown Dependencies is more of a political rather than a lawful question as the UK government has no history of imposing laws on them. On the other hand, the territories have experienced the imposition of laws they did not want by British government through Orders-in-Council, such as the abolition of the death penalty and decriminalising homosexuality.

The nuances of politics and law on the issue of the imposition of a public beneficial ownership registry over the next two years will be important as the Cayman government has already signaled it is likely to take legal action against it. The obvious discriminatory nature mandating the territories to have an open register while leaving the dependencies alone would certainly play a part in any legal case.

Mitchell said he is now investigating the best mechanism to force the dependencies to adopt the public register if they cannot be persuaded to do so voluntarily.

However, the Crown Dependencies are likely to object just as loudly as the territories have to the issue that is seen as an attack on privacy. Representatives from those three islands have already voiced the arguments that have been made here in Cayman about the problems with unverified open registers.

While Cayman, Bermuda and other offshore financial centres do not have publicly accessible open registers, the registers they have are all verified and accurate. They are also accessible to hundreds of law enforcement agencies and tax authorities around the world.

But Britain’s own public register, which is currently known as the ‘people with significant control’ register, is not verified. It has already been heavily criticised because no one is checking that the people claiming to have that control are the owners of companies, which defeats the purpose.

