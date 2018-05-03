Cops track down fugitive in Frank Sound

(CNS): Marlon Crowe (36), a Jamaican national who was wanted by the authorities on suspicion of entering the country illegally, has been arrested alongside another man accused of harbouring him. Police, customs and immigration officers carried out a joint operation at an address on Frank Sound Road on Thursday morning after tracking Crowe to the area. He was arrested and taken into custody. A 30-year-old man from Bodden Town who was at the location was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring a fugitive. They both remain in custody as investigations continue.

Police issued an alert about Crowe last month indicating they had reason to believe he had entered Cayman illegally. He was deported from the Cayman Islands in October last year after he had served part of a 34-month prison term for drug smuggling. Officers had warned that Crowe could be potentially dangerous.

