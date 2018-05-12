Cops shoot pit bull during early morning raid

(CNS): An officer from the RCIPS Tactical Firearms Unit shot and wounded a pit bull, which later had to be put down, during a raid to look for illegal guns early Friday morning. The armed cops were accompanying Joint Task Force officers (RCIPS and Customs) who were executing a search warrant at an address in the Bodden Road area of George Town. During the search, the officers recovered a loaded handgun and two spear guns, and a 54-year-old man and a woman at the location were taken into custody.

Police said that during the operation the pit bull aggressively ran towards one of the officers as if to attack. As it approached, the officer shot the dog once, wounding it. A vet, who was called immediately, came to the location and took the dog away for medical treatment, but it later had to be put down.

The incident has been referred to the Office of the Ombudsman, police said.

Meanwhile, the woman has since been bailed by police while the man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm, remains in custody.

