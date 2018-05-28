Cops bust gambling ring at George Town bar

(CNS): Six men aged between 20 and 68 were arrested Friday evening on various gambling and drug-related offences after a police raid at a bar in central George Town. Officers seized gambling paraphernalia, a quantity of ganja and a small amount of cash during the operation at Archie’s Bar on Shedden Road, carried out by a joint task force of RCIPS, customs and immigration officers.

Police said that two George Town men, aged 20 and 34, were arrested for ganja, while another two George Town men, aged 56 and 63, were arrested in relation to gambling offences. A 68-year-old man from West Bay was arrested for illegal gambling and a 34-year-old Bodden Town man for intent to supply ganja.

All the men have since been bailed as inquiries continue.

