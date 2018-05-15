Complaints reveal chaos in bus sector

(CNS): Documents released by the tourism ministry detailing hundreds of reported complaints made about bus and taxi drivers throughout 2017 paint a picture of chaos within the Cayman Islands Public Transport Unit. From drivers falling asleep at the wheel and crashing while carrying visitors to fighting and squabbling over poaching passengers, many of the men and women behind the wheels of the public transport system appear to be falling far short of the Caymankind brand promoted by the Department of Tourism.

The documents were originally released following a freedom of information (FOI) request and have now become available to the public.

More than 380 complaints were made last year, many of which reflect a worrying amount of animosity between the public bus drivers themselves, as well as between them, the tour bus operators and taxi drivers who were all fighting for passengers, compounded by what appears to be a growth in the number of illegal operators.

The record of the complaints is dominated by drivers who have been reported, often by their own colleagues as well as passengers, for not completing the formal routes, veering off the official routes and not checking in or being properly dispatched by the public transport bus depot.

Drivers going to the eastern districts of East End and North Side were the worst offenders for not completing their routes, in some cases leaving passengers bound for the furthest districts stranded in Bodden Town. Meanwhile, George Town drivers were most likely to divert off their routes to poach passengers.

The documents revealed eye-watering over-charging by taxi drivers; in one case a driver charged a couple $200 to take them from the port to the Crystal Caves in North Side. Some complaints were about taxis taking people to the wrong destinations and charging them anyway, and there are documented cases of taxi drivers as well as tour and bus drivers being rude to their passengers.

There were also numerous reports of very dangerous driving and speeding, and several near-misses of people and children who were almost hit by buses as they got off.

Positive drug test for prescription drugs, such as opiates, are common, as well as positive tests for ganja. And there were even cases of family members begging the PTU not to allow their elderly relatives to carry on working because they have dementia and other worrying health conditions.

The complaints revealed fights and drivers threatening to kill each other, and even acts of “Obeah” or witchcraft between rival drivers. There were also complaints about buses infested with insects, broken windows and other damage to the vehicles, as well drivers not in uniform, hustling tourists and even cheating at their general knowledge test, all of which leaves a negative impression with visitors.

In one very troubling incident reported to the PTU in January, a passenger on the West Bay to George Town bus route fell into the bus stairwell as she tried to pay the driver. It later turned out the woman had broken her leg and foot. But when she begged the driver for help, as she was in considerable pain, he not only refused to assist the badly injured woman but insisted she get off his bus because he needed to go and get his breakfast.

Fortunately another bus driver came to her aid, putting her on his bus and then taking her to the hospital. According to the documents, statements were collected and sent to the Public Transport Board, which found that the driver had not been negligent and the case was closed.

In many cases where serious complaints were made, drivers were suspended and licences revoked, while others quit or filed to renew their licences. The PTU was not always able to make full investigations because not enough information was given and in many cases complainants wanted to remain anonymous or refused to give a formal statement, making it harder for the management to pursue every infraction.

However, the reports also show incidences where drivers were extremely helpful, as the complaints log also documents reports of lost property and passengers leaving their belongings in buses and taxis; in many cases drivers go out of their way to return the bags, wallets, phones and other personal items to their owners.

But the litany of complaints paints a distressing picture, given that in many cases bus and taxi drivers are among the first people that visitors encounter when landing in Cayman. While there are clearly many drivers who truly represent the Caymankind brand, there is apparently no shortage of drivers who are being anything but kind.

