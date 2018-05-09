Community cop offers advice in event of robbery

(CNS): PC Jonathan Kern, a community officer who covers the Seven Mile Beach South area (Beat 9), has been helping the business owners in his beat to prevent robberies and explaining how to deal with them if they happen. While prevention was a key element, Kern said that the attendees at the training seminars had many questions on what to do during a robbery. The most important point stressed was to cooperate with the culprits so as not to endanger people’s lives.

Kern has held two sessions, which were hosted at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa, covering a variety of robbery-related topics, including clarifying the difference between a burglary and a robbery, prevention tips, and what to do if confronted with an armed robber. During a brief demonstration attendees were shown just how dangerous it is to try to resist someone who has a weapon pointed at them.

“Both training sessions so far have been well-attended and well-received, showing that there is a desire out there among commercial businesses to be more equipped and informed,” said PC Kern. “I’m hopeful that these sessions will not only provide valuable information, but foster a greater sense of community, as people come together to address these issues that affect us all.”

Giving advice on deterring robbers, Kern pointed to the need to ensure that business premises and the surrounding areas are well lit, that the interior is visible from the outside, and to have visible cameras and alarm systems. Attendees learned how to enable their staff to be more vigilant in order to spot potential robbers by making note of any suspicious or unusual activity and reporting it to the authorities. He also spoke about useful descriptions of culprits and vehicles.

PC Kern is planning to host further training sessions in the near future and urged business to get in touch with him if they need advice.

“If you operate a business in Beat 9 and would like me to come to your company and give you advice more specific to your business, your location and the factors you might have to deal with, please don’t hesitate to contact me,” he said.

PC Kern can be reached at [email protected] For more information about Community Beats and Community Officers visit the RCIPS website.

