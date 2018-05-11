Coat of Arms London party still on despite row with UK

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin will be leading a delegation to the UK next week to launch the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms. The government has chosen to begin marking the diamond jubilee in London, despite tensions between Britain and its overseas territories over the threatened imposition of public beneficial owners registers. The dispute has not derailed the planned party, however, and celebrations are set to kick off with a reception at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on Monday, 60 years after the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms was ordered by Queen Elizabeth II on 14 May 1958.

In a release, Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “The reception will bring the Cayman Islands to the heart of Westminster. We will showcase the very best of Cayman, from our food and culture through to our music and traditional arts.”

Read more on CNS Local Life: Celebration for Cayman Islands Coat of Arms

Accompanying the premier to London will be Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury, House Speaker McKeeva Bush, Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller, Councillors Barbara Conolly and Captain Eugene Ebanks, MLA for Bodden Town West Christopher Saunders, and Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose.

The delegation is supported by Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum, Communications Manager Julie Hutton, and GIS Electronic Media Unit Manager Martin Wilkinson.

In a release from the opposition on Friday, Miller said that they were happy to join the government in “showing the United Kingdom that we are proud of the Cayman Islands and that we are united in celebrating our history and the progress we are making in our development and emerging nationhood”. He said the trip was an opportunity to raise the profile of the Cayman Islands in Britain and that “honouring the adoption of the Coat of Arms is an important milestone in our history”.

As well as attending the reception, the two opposition members will attend the private lunch hosted by Michelin-star British chef Clare Smyth on Tuesday and make a courtesy call on Lord Ahmad, the UK minister responsible for the territories.

It is understood that the premier will be taking part in meetings relating to the challenge presented by the UK government’s decision to accept the amendment to the Sanctions and Anti-money Laundering Bill. This has led to a proposal to impose public registers showing who owns what in offshore financial centres in the British Overseas Territories, though not the Crown Dependencies, despite objections from all of the relevant jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, the “Celebrate Cayman” festivities are due to begin locally on Monday, 28 May, with a ceremony on the Glass House lawn next to the Government Administration Building.

Category: Politics