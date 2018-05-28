CMA: No fault divorce will devalue marriage
(CNS): The Cayman Ministers Association has posted a draft response to a collection of proposed legislation dealing with family life and marriage which, if enacted, would introduce the concept of no fault divorce. But the church ministers are objecting to the idea of removing blame and have said that the proposed legislation would “inadvertently but inevitably” devalue the institution of marriage. “The ‘simpler’ divorce becomes, the more trivial will this community’s view of marriage become,” the influential church leaders said. They have also objected to any recognition of common law marriage.
Expecting further negative social results, the ministers said there “has to be a moral base, a sense of right and wrong upon which the stability of family life, the law and the cohesion of society depend”, adding that this was an unjustified push by legislators towards “no fault” solutions.
The CMA said it was not implying that there should not be any reforms of the laws that deal with “these difficult issues”, and offered their support of the counselling facilities that are proposed. “However, the CMA continues to insist that to try to facilitate the principle of no principle can never be the way to benefit individuals or the society,” the ministers said.
The church is also objecting to the introduction of a common law principle, where couples who have never been formally married but who have lived together for more than five years can acquire rights similar to married couples. The minister said the couples who do not to consent to a “covenantal relationship” but choose to live together without obligation to one another cannot be considered the same as those who are married.
Although these proposed changes to a number of pieces of legislation do not contemplate introducing same-sex marriage, the CMA, which is vehemently opposed to any formal recognition of rights for same-sex couples, also accused government of trying to introduce same-sex marriage “surreptitiously …by the back door”.
The ministers believe that the legislative proposals could provide for same-sex marriage under the potential changes to the legislation to recognise lawful marriages made outside Cayman, excluding polygamous ones. The church leaders suggest that while the marriage bill’s definition of spouses is of different sexes, the bill paves the way to recognise same-sex unions here that have been conducted lawfully elsewhere.
The objections from the church will not come as a surprise to officials or politicians in the Cayman Islands, and their opposition to the changes remain similar to the opposition made back in 2011, the last time government attempted to modernize the legislation relating to family relationships, marriage and divorce. The church was influential in derailing those last efforts and the CMA could once again undermine hopes for a much less acrimonious approach to divorce.
The comments from CMA come after a petition was launched in April objecting to the changes, which has been signed by 1,145 people.
I’ve sung it once and I’ll sing it again. Marriage is a civil institution. The wedding ceremony may be religious but the marriage is what is recognized by the government. Religious congregations have the right to determine the criteria for their own members but do not have the right to dictate those same terms on society as a whole. If I am a member of X church and they’ve decreed that as a member I am not permitted to divorce my spouse (or at the very least that it’s against the teachings of the church) then I have the option of either staying with my spouse and with that church, or divorcing my spouse and leaving X church.
The problem with many churches (and I’ll extend this to religious institutions in general) is that they have failed to address the needs of modern society. This is one reason why more and more people leave the church; generally, the churches want to hold 21st century society to 15th century (and earlier) doctrine and it just doesn’t work. And so, because the churches can’t do anything else, they ratchet up their noise and complaints and oppose anything that even remotely threatens one or two of their doctrines. What they fail to realize is, the more noise make, the more people they drive away.
Just my two cents worth…
Underage girls having babies. Drug use rising. Young men joining gangs and embracing the gangsta lifestyle. Some elderly Caymanians having difficulty putting food on the table. Kids coming out of school with no literary skills what so ever. Domestic violence and child neglect occurring regularly.
And yet the church focuses its time and effort on no fault divorce! Kinda makes you wonder if this is just all about money and control. Nah, the church wouldn’t be self consumed by greed and power would it?
Everything is relative, so my marriage can’t be “good” unless there are many other marriages where the two people are suffering. That seems to be the basis for the CMA position. However, I’m please to see that despite this red herring divorce issue the CMA remain vigilant to their main cause of preventing anything from coming in the “back door”.
When they give some evidence for their sky fairy, I’ll listen.
What an ignorant comment! No matter what a person believes or no belief, there are valid points that should be address concerning this issue,
And all like you have time for, is to stir up irreligious comments that promotes your dumb beliefs and waste space on Cns for sensible comments. Please stop repeating the same sky fairy comments. Its annoying !
And dont tell me your trying to portray here a false status quo in Cayman??? Good Luck! Cause I know alot of Caymanians who oppose this law, and are not getting in religious debates! 😒
Religion should play NO part in divorce. I watched my mother while I was growing up get the crap pounded out of her by my A-hole father and when she talked about it to our pastor, that self righteous bible thumper made my mother feel like crap to the point she felt ashamed for wanting out. I had to intervene when I was older and stronger to force my father to leave us alone and told my mother’s pastor to go F himself. Most of the CMA are hypocrits, they would prefer a spouse stay in an abusive relationship than get out and try to salvage what little life and dignity they have left. They say divorce is an affront to God but the God I know is one of peace and if he has an issue with breaking up that type of marriage then he is NO God of mine anymore.
It depends moron how you “see” God. My God has never failed. I have not got what I want and I am thankful for that. But I kneel on my knees everyday, and I can say God look out for my needs. I am bless. You are not! Because you “see” different. So to me, your blind! 😎
Some churches here control the pedo ring. It’s utterly disgusting and when it comes to light you all will burn in your hell.
Well the CMA can counsel those of their flock that believe in the sky fairy stories for whom their views may have some legitimacy. Me, I’ll pass, when I flew to Miami we didn’t crash through the firmament, and I realized it was all hocus-pocus.,
Simple fix… make it harder to get married and easy to get divorced. That would be more useful than the way it is now. Save people from their own foolishness; only those who are truly committed would get married so there wouldn’t be too much concern for divorce.
Get married by lawyers and divorced by the church.
Because people’s lives are made more joyous by either staying in a loveless marriage or having an expensive and traumatic courtroom battle rather than just accepting the situation and moving on? Thanks CMA – adding to the sum of human happiness as usual. You should be ashamed of yourselves…if you had any shame.
It’s often similar pressures from the church that causes people to stay in toxic unhealthy marriages until one party, or in some cases innocent children, get seriously hurt.
Please stay out of the private affairs of grown adults.
What a bunch of $&@[email protected]&.
Pass the legislation now!!!
Yet CMA Ministers have no issue conducting non Christian marriages for a fee. Under the law only Civil Registrars are marriage officers not affiliated to a religious order….and we only have one Civil Registrar on Island. Most marriages on Island are however conducted in the beach etc by CMA Ministers.
Everyone’s situation may be different but by the time I filed for divorce, the marriage was long over. It was the healthiest decision for me and my family. To then have to re-hash the details (for the nosey court staff who just screen shot and pass around your sensitive business anyways) only for them to become contentious all over again is not helpful.
What’s the difference between caymanian christianity and Islam. There isn’t. They are both fundamentalists forcing there believes upon others.
Disgusting.
You can draw Jesus and not worry about being blown up.
What a dumb a$$ thing to say. Here’s a difference or two… Christianity went through Reformation, Islam has not. You can, as the previous person wrote, draw a picture of Jesus without having fear of being murdered. You can criticize Jesus without fear of being murdered. You can live life as a homosexual without being thrown off a cliff. You, if you so happen to be female, can drive, or leave your house without having to be “accompanied” by a male relative. You can dress “immodestly” (ie. in shorts, or skirts above your knees) if you so chose to. You have a choice of which church you want to attend, without fear of being bombed, or burned out. Want some more examples? No-fault-divorce is very different from being raped and then being stoned to death for having had an “affair” outside of marriage.
Yea I see the difference alright:
Islam extremist can kill you in a second!
But Christian pastors, priests, and teleevangelists calling on Jesus name, kill you SLOWLY.
They manipulate people and take their monies, and pschologically use them!
Who died and made them God?
The church is exercising its right to object, it doesn’t mean it will prevent it. What is the big deal?
6
How these men have time to address what they think is wider societal problems when they cant address the filth within their little churches? you pastors need to focus on keeping that mental chain around the sheep you currently have because that offering plate is only going to keep shrinking.
These grounds would save a lot of time and money, some people really don’t know they can’t live together until they actually have,
Ask me I’m walking evidence,
Yeah but amm.. Religious freedom is also in our constitution and not every born and raised Caymanian is or needs to be Christian. Neither should we be forced to subscribe to their teachings/views on Life.
I was raised in a Christian church and left shortly after becoming an adult and having a better understanding of the world as I know it. Is that my constitutional choice to or the CMA’s authority to prevent? My good morals haven’t changed, just my opinions.
Thank you CMA for reminding the majority of us who are free thinkers just how irrelevant you are to a modern Cayman Islands. It’s really mind-blowing that discrimination, and its sidekick – ignorance, are a doctrine of your propaganda. Grow up!
Divorce is such a destructive event.
It creates emotional scars that run so deep.
The victims become the perpetrators and so the cycle continues.
I speak from experience on both sides.
The truth of the matter is that marriage is a representation of the Godhead.
The Father has been married to the Spirit in total perfection for ever. Perfection has always existed.
Out of their perfect union, the Son (Jesus) has always existed. Since it is not good for the man to be alone, the Son needed a bride. This is where we come in.
To the blind and deaf, these words are not for you, but to those who see and hear, preserve what you have, love your spouses, nurture your children in love and truth and prepare for the day in which we will be perfected.
Peace and love to you all.
1. no one is perfect
2. “Since it is not good for the man to be alone, the Son needed a bride. This is where we come in.”
I thought you opposed gay marriage?
Love your spouses and nurture your children but supposed your spouse doesn’t love you back or shows their love and nurturing nature with fists? By you’re account they must stay and risk dying? You are f**king deluded.
Christianity is a polytheistic religion. One day they worship the Father. The next day its the Holy Spirit. Next its the Son. They say its all one God, but they follow Trinity, they look at them each differently. So christians are really polytheists and pagans!
True worshipers of God think of God one “unitive” way. There is no confusion! There is no idolatry or calling God a man!
“Introduce same sex marriage… by the back door” – I see what you did there LOL!
But yet they do nothing about their brothers in arms buggering little boys, hypocrites ,stay out of the 21st century, you no longer belong here.
While most of the rest of us move forward through time and space, it’s good to take stock of the dinosaur-thinking population at regular intervals. With this latest roll call, the CMA have provided a helpful quantification of their lobby numbers at just 1145. Assuming those are all voters, the CMA lobby now represents just 5.4% of electorate, and only 1.7% of the actual resident population. ESO should note that number so that Cabinet and MLAs can recalibrate as necessary.
Christianity does not have a monopoly on marriage nor morality for that matter yet these religious groups consistently insist on imposing their beliefs on other people who do not subscribe to theirs. As a Caymanian, I do not want to live in a country where decisions are made for me by people who take the bible literally. I really wish these ministers would humble themselves. It’s one thing to offer guidance and counselling based on whatever their biblical interpretation is, it’s a whole other thing to attempt to manipulate the law knowing that THEY DO NOT SPEAK FOR EVERYONE.
Agreed, you know who else takes the bible literally? ISIS. They take their bible, sorry Koran, VERY LITERALLY.
Thank you! The same thing should be said to the LGBT gay crowd. They can privately do their own thing, but seeking government legislation to place on everyone! As a Caymanian, on behalf of my entire family, I disgusted at these groups trying to speak for everyone!
CNS: You are arguing that oranges are apples. The CMA is trying to dictate what other people can and cannot do. The “LGBT gay crowd”, as you put it, is asking that they have the same rights as everyone else; they are not trying to make everyone gay. The equivalence here is the people who want a no-fault divorce and same-sex couples, who are all being dictated to by people who should have no input into their private lives.
Why do people even get married anymore?? It’s outdated religious nonsense.
Caymanians forced to marry their expat partners so they can stay on the island & not get rolled over.
The concept of marriage came first before man made religion.
None of their damn business quite frankly.
So the CMA thinks that by continuing to make it difficult for couples to exit from a loveless union is the way to go?????
Why does the CMA think that someone MUST be to blame to a divorce????
Because pointing the finger of blame and doing nothing is the norm here.
Often all kind of lies are made up for people to exit marriages. Has anyone of the CMA been divorced? Or do they know the suffering that can go on in an abusive marriage? What is their basis for assigning blame to create an exit path?
I doubt any member of the CMA has been divorced because their wives are just as brainwashed as they are and believe a dutiful wife takes whatever the husband gives her as is his right. I wonder how many of the CMA members wives wish they could divorce their husbands but sit quietly holding their tongue and taking their licks.
