CMA: No fault divorce will devalue marriage

(CNS): The Cayman Ministers Association has posted a draft response to a collection of proposed legislation dealing with family life and marriage which, if enacted, would introduce the concept of no fault divorce. But the church ministers are objecting to the idea of removing blame and have said that the proposed legislation would “inadvertently but inevitably” devalue the institution of marriage. “The ‘simpler’ divorce becomes, the more trivial will this community’s view of marriage become,” the influential church leaders said. They have also objected to any recognition of common law marriage.

Expecting further negative social results, the ministers said there “has to be a moral base, a sense of right and wrong upon which the stability of family life, the law and the cohesion of society depend”, adding that this was an unjustified push by legislators towards “no fault” solutions.

The CMA said it was not implying that there should not be any reforms of the laws that deal with “these difficult issues”, and offered their support of the counselling facilities that are proposed. “However, the CMA continues to insist that to try to facilitate the principle of no principle can never be the way to benefit individuals or the society,” the ministers said.

The church is also objecting to the introduction of a common law principle, where couples who have never been formally married but who have lived together for more than five years can acquire rights similar to married couples. The minister said the couples who do not to consent to a “covenantal relationship” but choose to live together without obligation to one another cannot be considered the same as those who are married.

Although these proposed changes to a number of pieces of legislation do not contemplate introducing same-sex marriage, the CMA, which is vehemently opposed to any formal recognition of rights for same-sex couples, also accused government of trying to introduce same-sex marriage “surreptitiously …by the back door”.

The ministers believe that the legislative proposals could provide for same-sex marriage under the potential changes to the legislation to recognise lawful marriages made outside Cayman, excluding polygamous ones. The church leaders suggest that while the marriage bill’s definition of spouses is of different sexes, the bill paves the way to recognise same-sex unions here that have been conducted lawfully elsewhere.

The objections from the church will not come as a surprise to officials or politicians in the Cayman Islands, and their opposition to the changes remain similar to the opposition made back in 2011, the last time government attempted to modernize the legislation relating to family relationships, marriage and divorce. The church was influential in derailing those last efforts and the CMA could once again undermine hopes for a much less acrimonious approach to divorce.

The comments from CMA come after a petition was launched in April objecting to the changes, which has been signed by 1,145 people.

