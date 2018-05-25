CIG creates new department of ‘WORC’

(CNS): Government’s much-anticipated merger of the work permit and residency elements of the immigration department with the workforce development agency will be known as WORC, according to a press release issued Friday. The establishment of this new department, Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman, is geared towards restructuring the country’s labour market. The interim director of this new government unit, Sharon Roulstone, said it was much more than a merger.

“With WORC, we are redesigning how employment and workforce development in the Cayman Islands is managed, with a focus on two inter-related elements: full Caymanian employment and a well-supplied business community that is globally competitive,” she said. “This is not simply a merger of the Department of Immigration and the National Workforce Development Agency; it is entirely brand new.

The release stated that the new department aims to deliver durable employment and opportunities for the advancement of Caymanians through development, training, internship, apprenticeships and partnerships with private sector businesses. It will have responsibility for the processing of work permits, permanent residency and Caymanian Status applications.

“WORC’s business processes and technology platforms will not only help Caymanian job seekers and employers more efficiently find each other through an online jobs clearing house, it will help identify, train and develop those Caymanians who need additional skills and support to effectively compete in and provide value to the job market,” Roulstone said. “WORC will also engage with the business community and incorporate new systems and processes that enable us to collect the data needed to make informed decisions going forward.”

Roulstone explained that by analysing the data collected, “we can inform learning institutions and training programme designers on gaps in the labour market, so they can tailor their programme to best prepare Caymanians for roles that will be in demand”.

The new department was envisioned by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has responsibility for human resources and immigration, and it formed a central part of the PPM’s political campaign platform last year.

“Through this reform initiative, our objective is to ensure all Caymanians successfully attain employment, where every Caymanian who is able, willing and qualified to work has a job,” McLaughlin said. “The key to growth is a flourishing private sector business community, but to grow sustainably. Cayman’s robust economy was founded on the strong entrepreneurial spirit of Caymanians, and we plan to continue our progress forward leaving no one behind.”

The change process to develop WORC is in progress, with completion scheduled for summer 2019.

Category: Jobs, Local News, Politics