(CNS): The biggest ever trial to be held in the Cayman Islands has finally concluded, after almost two years of deliberations, as fraud allegations in Saudi Arabia — centering initially on over US$9 billion of debt — were dismissed by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie in the case known as SAAD, which brought the eyes of the world over Cayman. The case, Ahmad Hamad Algosaibi & Brothers (AHAB) v Saad Investments Company Limited (In Official Liquidation) and Others, began in the Grand Court in July 2016, centering on the collapse of the Saudi Al Gosaibi family’s business empire, which it claimed was a result of fraud by Maan Al-Sanea.

Al-Sanea ran the company’s financial services business after marrying into the family of one of the founders. AHAB claimed Al-Sanea negotiated huge amounts of unsecured loans on the strength of the AHAB name, which went into default amidst the 2008 financial crisis. It was argued that Al-Sanea forged documents and diverted proceeds to his own companies, including a number of Cayman Islands companies, which the liquidators of the Cayman companies denied. AHAB’s claim was initially to recover the US$9.2bn of unrepaid borrowings, subsequently reduced to US$6bn, representing the proceeds of the alleged fraud.

From a mammoth 1,348 page judgement, Chief Justice Smellie outlined his findings, stating that the AHAB partners knew of and authorised the fraudulent borrowing through the firm’s money exchange and financial business, adding fraudulent practices were institutionalised for the purposes of defrauding the banks, with one of the founder’s sons, Abdulaziz, knowingly aware and the primary architect of the practices.

The chief justice said allegations that Al-Sanea engaged in “industrial scale fraud” upon AHAB were made on the selection of documents on a random basis, while the documents also showed AHAB was aware of the ever increasing facilities which they procured.

It was further stated that the AHAB partners were willing to allow the massive personal borrowing of Al-Sanea from the money exchange business go unchecked because it was the quid pro quo for his willingness to use the money exchange to procure fraudulent borrowing on behalf of the AHAB Partners themselves.

Counterclaims against AHAB for approximately $5.9 billion were also dismissed in the judgement, which said the evidence relied upon in their proof is unsafe and unreliable.

The dismissal of AHAB’s claims will be seen as a victory for the Cayman law firms acting for the companies in liquidation: Harneys, Walkers and HSM Chambers. It was indicated that an application for costs with indemnity will be made and these could run up to more than $70 million, according to one of the lawyers present. Lawyers involved also made the point that the case demonstrated the ability of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands and its judiciary to deal with the most complex and high value litigation.

Simon Charlton, the Chief Restructuring Officer of AHAB, said in a press release, “When proceedings were commenced in 2009, AHAB’s overriding objective was two-fold: to prevent Al-Sanea from further dissipation of assets held in the Cayman entities, thereby putting them out of the reach of creditors, and to return assets to AHAB’s creditors. While we achieved the first objective, we are disappointed not to succeed in the second.”

In 2012 AHAB obtained a US$2.5bn judgment against Al-Sanea in the Cayman Islands, which still stands. “We will continue to enforce this judgment debt, in Saudi Arabia, for the benefit of AHAB’s creditors,” Charlton said, adding that AHAB is also pursuing claims against Al-Sanea in Saudi Arabia.

“Unfortunately, the effect of the judgment is that none of the assets in Cayman can be paid to AHAB’s creditors,” Charlton added. “It is important though that the counterclaims were defeated and also that the judgment against Al-Sanea stands.

“Obviously, the judgment is a very substantial document and, together with our lawyers, we are considering our next steps,” Charlton said. “There is an automatic right of appeal in Cayman; however, any appeal is unlikely to be heard until 2019.”

