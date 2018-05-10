(CNS): The Cayman Turtle Centre has revealed that an undisclosed but “significant” amount of cash has gone missing from several of its revenue sources and that a member of staff has been fired as a result. What appears to be a major theft has been reported to police but it is not clear if anyone has been arrested. The managing director of the farm, Tim Adam, issued a short statement Thursday evening explaining that the missing money was discovered during the course of a 2016/17 audit.

“We have promptly made initial reports to the Commercial Crime Branch of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, our Board of Directors and our legal counsel,” Adam stated. “The Office of the Auditor General informed the Anti-Corruption Commission.”

He explained that a member of staff was initially suspended while an independent audit firm was

engaged to conduct a forensic investigation spanning several years of records.

“They have now completed that detailed investigation and produced their report. The report and other relevant details are being shared with the RCIPS,” Adam said, adding that the evidence in that report led to the termination of the staff member, who had been suspended.

“The management of CTCEC will continue to liaise with the police crime detectives pursuing this matter. So as not to jeopardize the proper conduct of the criminal investigation, that is as much as we can state to the public at this time,” he said.

CNS has contacted the police regarding any arrests and an RCIPS spokesperson confirmed the FCU is investigating the report, but gave no other details.

The Turtle Centre is still running at a loss and hardly in a position to cover a major financial theft. It receives around $9 million annually from the public purse to cover the loan payments that funded the construction of the current facility and to plug the continuing gaps in its operating costs, as it still does not make a profit.

The facility also remains the target of international animal rights campaigners who are trying to pressure the facility to transition from a butcher’s shop to a conservation centre. However, the continued support in the community for consumption of the meat and the continued threat of poaching to the wild population means that there is no sign of such a change. In recent years there has been evidence that the increase in wild turtles nesting on local beaches has been assisted by the historic release programme by the Turtle Centre.

The revelations of theft come in the wake of a number of financial scandals surrounding both public authorities and government departments, from the port and the hospital to the Ministry of Health.

