(CNS): News that the UK is going to force the Cayman Islands and other overseas territories to establish public registers of beneficial ownership relating to the financial entities domiciled there is a “treachery” that goes beyond the registers itself, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. The move is “way beyond” the policy question and has to be challenged, the premier believes, otherwise it will set a precedent for them to do it again and again whenever the British government disagrees with local policy and laws. McLaughlin said it was a challenge to the constitutional relationship Cayman now has with the UK.

He said the idea that the House of Commons could directly legislate for the British Overseas Territories and the register was not as much of a problem for the Cayman Islands as this particular action that the UK government is taking.

“This issue, constitutionally, goes way beyond the issue of public registers,” the premier said during an appearance on Radio Cayman’s For the Record Wednesday. “It is an issue that we are going to challenge because if we wind up in a situation where every time the UK parliament disagrees with a decision in one of the territories and takes the power to legislate for us, it is not just the issue of public registers and the future of our financial industry that’s at risk, it is our very existence.”

McLaughlin said the imposition of a public register is not impossible for the country to manage, but he questioned whether it would ever happen because there are many problems with public registers, as evidenced by the early experiments in the UK with its unverified register.

Pointing out that the entire episode is as a result of misconceptions about offshore finance, McLaughlin said that what happened in the UK on Tuesday was “treachery”, given the work that has been going on between the Cayman Islands and the UK for years on this issue.

“It betrayed the trust of the overseas territories, not just verbal but written commitments to the territories about how we would deal with this issue,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said he has retained two top constitutional lawyers in the UK to take the issue on, as he pointed out the dark implications for the future of the Cayman Islands if the government accepted such an imposition and challenge to the constitutional relationship, which, he noted, applies to the UK as well as Cayman.

Meanwhile, despite the neutral position of the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, McKeeva Bush also stepped into the political fray on the issue and issued a statement Thursday. He said he was astonished by the move because, at this point, the imposition does not extend to the Crown Dependencies but specifically targets “the legitimate financial services industry of the Cayman Islands”.

Bush added that if the matter could not be sorted out through negotiation, the premier and the Cabinet “have my full support to determine the legitimacy of the proposals through the legal system as the same appear to be a clear violation of the Cayman Islands Constitution and an individual’s legitimate right to privacy”.

He concluded, “The Cayman Islands government is under an obligation to protect its people and, in the light of this suggested and unwarranted intrusion, to consider all its options, which responses I will fully support and urge all Caymanians to support the premier.”

