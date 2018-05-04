Premier: UK treachery goes beyond enforced register
(CNS): News that the UK is going to force the Cayman Islands and other overseas territories to establish public registers of beneficial ownership relating to the financial entities domiciled there is a “treachery” that goes beyond the registers itself, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said. The move is “way beyond” the policy question and has to be challenged, the premier believes, otherwise it will set a precedent for them to do it again and again whenever the British government disagrees with local policy and laws. McLaughlin said it was a challenge to the constitutional relationship Cayman now has with the UK.
He said the idea that the House of Commons could directly legislate for the British Overseas Territories and the register was not as much of a problem for the Cayman Islands as this particular action that the UK government is taking.
“This issue, constitutionally, goes way beyond the issue of public registers,” the premier said during an appearance on Radio Cayman’s For the Record Wednesday. “It is an issue that we are going to challenge because if we wind up in a situation where every time the UK parliament disagrees with a decision in one of the territories and takes the power to legislate for us, it is not just the issue of public registers and the future of our financial industry that’s at risk, it is our very existence.”
McLaughlin said the imposition of a public register is not impossible for the country to manage, but he questioned whether it would ever happen because there are many problems with public registers, as evidenced by the early experiments in the UK with its unverified register.
Pointing out that the entire episode is as a result of misconceptions about offshore finance, McLaughlin said that what happened in the UK on Tuesday was “treachery”, given the work that has been going on between the Cayman Islands and the UK for years on this issue.
“It betrayed the trust of the overseas territories, not just verbal but written commitments to the territories about how we would deal with this issue,” McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said he has retained two top constitutional lawyers in the UK to take the issue on, as he pointed out the dark implications for the future of the Cayman Islands if the government accepted such an imposition and challenge to the constitutional relationship, which, he noted, applies to the UK as well as Cayman.
Meanwhile, despite the neutral position of the speaker of the Legislative Assembly, McKeeva Bush also stepped into the political fray on the issue and issued a statement Thursday. He said he was astonished by the move because, at this point, the imposition does not extend to the Crown Dependencies but specifically targets “the legitimate financial services industry of the Cayman Islands”.
Bush added that if the matter could not be sorted out through negotiation, the premier and the Cabinet “have my full support to determine the legitimacy of the proposals through the legal system as the same appear to be a clear violation of the Cayman Islands Constitution and an individual’s legitimate right to privacy”.
He concluded, “The Cayman Islands government is under an obligation to protect its people and, in the light of this suggested and unwarranted intrusion, to consider all its options, which responses I will fully support and urge all Caymanians to support the premier.”
See documents on beneficial ownership in the CNS Library
Sorry Alden; now you’ll realise the importance of students studying West Indian/Caribbean History in schools – you might have learnt something about British colonialist mentality.
CIG hire one constitutional lawyer and use the rest of the money on flags that you put on vehicles as a sign of unity. They got lots of flags in the UK we need lots of flags too!
As a story in the media recently pointed out one of the biggest problems we have to address is the fact that the only prosecutions for abuse of our banking system have been the result of US federal investigations. Despite all the huffing and puffing there’s no evidence that any of the legislation or regulation in place here is working. CIG have known this was the case for years and if it had been sorted out rather than just being ignored things might be different. It’s an image issue – if we look guilty the world assumes we are guilty.
Spot on, even the closure of HBMX for laundering drug money was the result of an investigation in the USA. The authorities here didn’t have (or didn’t want to have?) any knowledge of it.
Despite generations hath passed, the John Smith’s position will always be the same.
Enter, Divide, Conquer and Rule. That’s been enshrined in their mentality for hundreds and hundreds of years. (not all… but most of them)
However, we generational Caymanians do have one strong piece of leverage at our disposal and we “will not” hesitate to use it when necessary. (Work Permit Cancellations)
Remember, there are many unemployed but qualified Caymanians who are willing, capable and able to work in the financial sector, to replace those who may fall into this category.
If we are lacking in numbers, we will fill those vacant positions with Canadians, Australians, Kiwis and others…… who are just “waiting patiently” for the opportunity to come to our shores and be part of our community.
Just remember, for every action there is an equal or stronger reaction at our disposal.
For the avoidance of doubt, we no longer fight with sticks, stones, bows and arrows anymore. Instead, we’ll fight with a pen, paper and a custom made red rubber stamp – that’s made in the beautiful Cayman Islands.
Don’t back down Hon Premier and members of the LA – “hold fast to that which is good” !!
Would you please elaborate on the use of quotation marks around the words “will not”?
Are you trying to imply that someone with the authority and power to do so has used those words in the context of removing UK citizens from Cayman Islands by revoking work permits?1
Or do you just have a poor grasp of grammar to go with anger issues and inability to join a rational debate without being able to suppress an inferiority complex?
Let us name him Dictator, so he may keep us “safe”
Hail Caesar
Diogenes
It is too early to be making such a fuss. The law now has to go to the House of Lords, who may well amend or delete that clause anyway. The C.I. London office should, perhaps already is, cultivate a few friendly peers……..!
It’s really nothing more than a last ditch effort by a handful of Tories to hang on to power. It will fail.
What a terrible tone to take on the issue. This is about damage limitation not reactions like this. Contrast Jude Scott’s response and the awful reaction from Paul Byles. You don’t win a fight with your boss guys.
The Premier can’t be the good cop. Think about it.
Good going Alden.
About bloody time he stood up for something!
Treasonous!!!!!
The whole thing is an orchestrated act played out in the mainstream media and designed to create outrage, trepidation and confusion in the public.
Both sides belong to the same cabal of plotters and deceivers.
Even if Cayman went independent with the same political infrastructure, it would be a disaster of Jamaican proportions where the few secret clans control the many.
If the people of this world actually woke up to the unrighteous techniques of our so-called governments, there would be a social upheaval just like in the days of Glendower, the great Welshman who marched on the criminals in London.
Little has changed. To the Freemasons of the Caribbean, slaves to the white Masons in the UK, carry on boys, we see your every move. You are not covert, only to the blind, innocent and unsuspecting, but more and more people are waking up to your shenanigans.
What an idiot. Man-up and accept your responsibility as the Premier. Did we not have MONTHS to organize a stronger counter-offensive and lobby like competent diplomats? Own your failure, assemble the war-room, and mount the offensive. There should be no free time for radio shows accept to briefly acknowledge your failure, and offer a new strategy. How do we get stuck with these inept ambassadors when so much is at stake?!? It would be funny, if it weren’t so sad.
Well whenever Alden is seen in the same sentence or image as the UK he is called a brown-noser. Do you want him paying attention to Cayman or the UK? Both? Does that mean he has our permission to have a strategy and pursue it without people thinking they have the right to change it by making enough noise? Or would that not work either? What do you people want?
Sadly, commitments from the UK Government are only worth the size of the governing party’s majority in Parliament, which is sovereign over everything. In law school they taught us that Parliament could ban smoking in Paris according to UK constitutional theory, even if no one in Paris would obey it.
This case may fail, but the issue is too big not to have the courts try it and figure out the exact workings of our relationship with the UK, which is changing (many would say had changed until this vote).
Hot air! In six months time he’ll be kissing butt and saying it’s a great idea. Anyone remember his tirade against Operation Tempura 10 years ago? After a quick reality check by the FCO that all went away and the same will happen here.
Parliament is supreme and the UK can legislate in its national interest. There. That saved a lot of time and money.
Then perhaps it should start with sorting out it own burgeoning money laundering and tax evasion role. I don’t think anyone disputes that the UK is one of the biggest culprits on both fronts. Based on the latest BBC on mafia and dirty money it seems they certainly agree.
What do you think this law is all about numbnuts?
Not the point, I am afraid. And politically tax havens do not have any leverage onshore nowadays.
No – Parliament actually surrender its sovereignty by signing up to the Human Rights Act etc. It has fettered itself, and no longer has the supremacy it feels it once had.
want independence eh Alden!??? more power eh….at our expense?
