Opposition calls for Cayman cruise port referendum
(CNS): The opposition has announced plans to spearhead a campaign to collect enough signatures from registered voters to trigger a referendum on the proposed development of cruise berthing facilities in the George Town Harbour. Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller told CNS Tuesday that he believes the majority of Caymanians do not support this costly and risky project but a small vocal group has been driving the agenda, which is not in the best interests of the country. Miller said it was time to put the project on hold until the people can have their democratic say.
Miller has continued to raise more concerns in recent months as his efforts to find out the details of the proposed development, including anticipated costs and the issues surrounding the final design, have failed to shed any light on exactly what the country will be getting, how much it will cost and precisely what the various parties involved are actually bidding on.
The opposition leader has become increasingly alarmed about the lack of transparency and the growing evidence that the arguments and justification for the project are misleading and unfounded.
“Right now there is a vacuum of information, when at this point you would expect government would be able to tell us important details,” he said.
As well as questions about cost and environmental risks, not least the issues relating to Seven Mile Beach, Miller queried what exactly is the final design government has decided on.
“Is there a final design that all of the pre-qualified bidders are competing on or are they all suggesting their own?” the opposition leader asked. “The public does not know what it is getting,” he said, as he railed against the secrecy surrounding what would be the biggest ever capital expenditure project in Cayman’s history.
Miller also questioned the justifications government has given for the piers and claims about why Cayman needs them. He said that from the beginning, government has claimed that the smaller cruise ships were going to disappear from the Caribbean, which he said was plainly not true. He also debunked the claim that the new class of mega-cruise ships were unable to tender because the cruise industry has made it clear that this is not the case. He said the ships are tendering in several destinations, including their own private islands.
Claims that peers will facilitate tour operators to sell more trips are also false, he said, because offering berthing facilities to cruise lines will not alter the timetable for when the ships come and go, as this relates to the port calls and the on-board casino opening hours.
“There is no clear justification for this project. Government’s own statistics make it clear that every year the cruise industry is growing and there are no projected reductions on the horizon,” he said. “Government has been saying for some 20 years that the ships will not come unless we build piers, but they are still coming in ever greater numbers.”
The opposition leader said he and his team still have concerns about the many known risks to the marine environment and Seven Mile Beach, as well as the unknowns. “We don’t know where the piers are going to be. Will they be in or out of water, as we know there is a risk to the current and by extension the beach?” he added.
Miller also questioned the approach government has taken to the tendering process and asked where the truth lies. Nine bidders were said to be qualified but now maybe three or five are being invited to actually submit bids, and the opposition leader called on government to explain how all this has come about.
Following a recent FOI request submitted by CNS regarding the cruise project, a slither of information was released last week indicating that five bidders from the original nine who were pre-qualified had been invited to “submit outline solutions”.
This is at odds with other sources who told CNS that government is in talks with just three possible bidders. But whatever the current considerations, none of these bidders have been identified, and no details of the basis for the bids or what process is being followed have been revealed.
“We don’t even know the methodology being used for this tender and what we do know doesn’t make any sense,” Miller said, as he questioned how the procurement committee would be able to properly evaluate bids.
The opposition leader also asked about the finances and queried how much of an impact there would be on the cargo port if the project is to be financed entirely from cruise passenger fees.
“How much of the subsidy from cruise passenger that goes to the cargo operations will be impacted?” Miller asked, as he raised the real concern that diverting that subsidy could fuel a cost of living increase if the port operations and fees increase.
He further warned that the impact on the local infrastructure of 2.3 million passengers a year would be huge. On busy days there would be no tendering process to control the influx of passengers, he noted, compounding the overcrowding and adding to the challenges of managing the numbers.
Miller said that, instead of taking on the massive and unpopular risk of the berthing project, he wanted to see government invest in improvements to the current situation, buying bigger and more modern tenders, and improving the onshore experience at both the George Town terminals and at Spotts.
With so many unanswered questions, the opposition members are working on formulating a motion to force a debate in the Legislative Assembly and to get the questions that government has avoided answering into the public domain.
“We need a debate on floor of the Assembly to force government to unveil this information,” Miller said.
In the meantime, plans are now underway to begin the campaign to collect signatures. A people-initiated referendum needs 25% of the electorate to sign. With an electoral count, as of 1 April this year, of 21,183, this is 5296 registered voters, which Miller believes will not be difficult to get.
The cruise port project is not in the best interest of the Caymanian people, Miller said, and it poses a catalog of risks in order to benefit what he described as an elite few merchants and a handful of tour operators.
When the previous PPM-led administration took up this project there was a public consultation, in which the 500 people who took part came down a clear three to one against. Since then, as well as concerns about the costs and environmental risks, there has been growing concern that the number of passengers needed to justify the project are too great for both the natural and man-made infrastructure on Grand Cayman to sustain.
Put all that together with the reality that the overnight tourism product, which is growing at an unprecedented rate and is now far more lucrative than the cruise sector, will also be undermined by the piers, government could now have a real fight on its hands to sustain this controversial project.
I’ll never forget taking my family to NYC and staying at the Millennium Hilton and learning that close to 200,000 people visited the WTC per day. The 2 towers stood 110 stories and accomodated 50,000 workers each. It was sitting on 14.6 acres of land.
I use these statistics to show that George Town can easily hold 25,000 people moving around in a day. Camana Bay is on 26 acres of land. The new event called Kaboo will have 11,000 per day walking around on that new property being developed for a three day visit. People will be transported all over the island to see and play Botanic park, Crystal Cave, Pedro st. James, Turtles centre, Stingray City,@ dolphin areas the beaches from Bodden Town to 7 mile Beach to new Beaches being created in West Bay, Barkers. Wow, that was long breath. Get over it, we building a cruise ship facility. Its for us the Cayman people.
This pier has been a white elephant since Charles Clifford announced it more than a decade ago.
The premise for the pier was that without it we would loose the cruise ship business.
That premise has been proven incorrect.
The country cannot afford this project and the government is out of touch with the people on this issue.
Resolve the issue with a referendum.
I was a seaman for 7 years, why do you people think a port for plane is ok but not a ship?
Ezzard will do anything for a headline and a little attention
Where are all the oppositions? Only Ezzard has the back bone to take on these special interest groups?
3
Oh, you poor people. Wake up. This is just a political shit show. The entire Legislative Assembly are on the same page. If you think we actually have an “opposition” you are dreaming.
We have sycophants in waiting, yes, but opposition, no.
Loads of money will pour out and those that really need it will get nothing.
Isn’t this the way of Cayman? I am just waiting for the real Caymanians to wake up. Now that will be fun.
And lords will ,ye got mine too. A caymanians over sixty
Oh don’t be silly. This is just the mandatory divide and conquer polarization tactics from the connected folk in Cayman in cahoots with the connected folk in the UK.
I would not normally waste any keystrokes on this, but this Punch and Judy show is hilarious.
There has to be some real news today, surely?
yes but only when we know all the facts and when an eia has been completed….
if the pro-port people ares so confident in their project they have nothing to fear in a referendum….
2
Massive public interest in the cruise port not being developed, yet here we are. What good is living in a democratic country when our elect leaders can overthrow public interest? Tyranny if I’ve ever seen it. Time to see what the new gov is made of, are you a man or mouse, will you put your foot down or sell us out like all the rest. Mr. Gov, your move.
3
Where is the transparency?
Why are Moses and Alden being so secretive?
What exactly do they have to hide?
This must be a terrible deal for the Cayman’s given the actions of the ppm
Thank you Opposition members for standing up against the blatant lies and greed of a few duty free merchants and politicians they control. This project will be the ruination of Cayman and become the financial albatross that chokes the government and Caymanian people. The unity team should be ashamed and must all be voted out of office.
Vote NO!
Great motion – and sounds a bit familiar 😉
My signature is as good as signed.
– Who
https://caymannewsservice.com/2018/04/cruise-project-progresses-secrecy/
“Anonymous says:
16/04/2018 at 4:20 pm
Cayman’s government really has some nerve to be secretly plowing ahead with a project that not only has very little support from the majority of the population, but also carries the potential to sink the country into an economic blackhole.
It is utterly disgusting.
At a minimum, projects of this size, risk, expense, and sensitivity should be put to a national referendum.
In fact, if I was an elected leader I would insist on it.
Only a dangerously inflated ego would disagree.
– Whodatis
*It is clear our government members are reluctant to state their position on whether they believe we should build the CBF or not, therefore, we ought to switch the question to whether they believe the decision should go to a referendum.
That will immediately let me know who deserves to be a trusted elected official and who does not.”
Hear hear! We just had the best tourism year ever and the proof is in the pudding. How our greedy politicians can get away with this is simply beyond reason. Ask the man on the street and we do not want to celebrate South Sound looking like South Beach (and no, the jobs are not going to locals; nor are the profits?) So yes, please send this to a vote and hear us loud and clear= NO port.
What amazes me is that we can rally the entire country within 3 weeks to save Smith Cove from one condo complex (planned on a side-lot not in use for decades) including that the planning request was NOT to erode jumping rock, but yet we cannot stand up to our greedy contractors who want to “move the reef?” huh?….I hope Save the Cove goes door to door for signatures. Lets get this to a vote.
Ask any stay-over tourist $$$ and they don’t like to shop in George Town when we have 5 ships in town either. We need planned hotel growth, not a port.
The 3rd arm of our economy should NOT be “construction” as it is a harsh lesson learned, we only have so much land, only the rich developers and real estate moguls make a profit, get “concessions” which steal from the public’s pockets and we (voters) should not let one generation’s greed doom our children’s future.
No Port. Go to a vote!
You have my [email protected]
