Car thieves strike again stealing Honda Civic

(CNS): Police are seeking help from the public to track down a stolen 2000 white Honda Civic, registration #131 066, which was taken from outside a home on Shedden Road yesterday. The car thieves struck sometime between 12:15am, when the owner parked the vehicle, and 7am Thursday, when he discovered it had gone. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the RCIPS website, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

