Car smashes into wall, brings down two poles
(CNS) UPDATED: A woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Sunday evening when the car she was in smashed through a concrete wall and brought down two light poles in West Bay. The crash happened around 6:30pm on North West Point Road at the junction of Rennie Ebanks Road and involved just one white car but led to power being cut for some eight hours to more than 1700 CUC customers.The smash happened after the driver appeared to have careened off the road crashing into the first light pole and the wall, bringing down the lines, and then a second pole. The first pole also landed on the car, trapping the woman. She was helped by emergency personnel and taken to hospital where she later underwent surgery for her injuries.
With live lines on the street, police partially closed off the roads until CUC was able to secure the area. Officials from CUC confirmed that the power was interrupted until 2:28 in the morning.
“CUC’s crews worked throughout the night and early morning occasionally battling extreme weather conditions to replace the damaged poles and restore service to customers,” the power firm added. Around 1,710 customers were initially affected but service was restored at various intervals
as CUC engineers worked throughout the night.
Category: Local News
The Poles are innocent! Who else can we blame?
People need to slow down during the rainy weather. Some are driving as if it is 90 degrees and bright sunshine. Drivers should remember to put on their low beam lights when it is raining… only about half seem to be doing so. Be safe everyone!
A unique feature of the light poles used in Cayman is that instead of being 12 inches diameter and spaced 200 feet apart, they are in fact 200 feet diameter and spaced 12 inches apart. It is thus impossible for a vehicle that leaves the road to avoid one.
Was the car charged with reckless driving or driving without due caution in relation to the inclement weather and flooded roads?
Glad she made it through alive. Naughty car.
Waaaaait a minute here… “when the car she was in smashed through a concrete wall and brought down two light poles” So that car went and smashed itself into the wall??? On its own!!??? Was this one of the new self-driving cars??
Don’t you mean that she drove her car through a concrete wall and brought down 2 light poles???
That car didn’t put itself through that wall on its own. Say it like it is CNS. No need to be afraid to tell what happened.
That’s just weird.
Where are all the tree huggers? That’s 2 more that CUC now have to cut down.
Speed and alcohol?
I woud like CUC to keep a pole count as it seems our clueless drivers cannot stop knocking them down, mostly in single vehicle accidents.This lady, or the driver if not her, however, deserves a “clueless” award as he/she may be the first to bag two poles at one go.
I also wonder if CUC can claim off the drivers” insurance (assuming they are insured) to keep our bills down.
1:49 pm , it could be double dipping time and more profits. I hope that all the poles aren’t that easy easy to come down. The other pole must have a stabilizer wire attached to the one that was hit , and the other pole didn’t have anchor stabilization wire . Agree the driver should have some kind of award to do all that and live .
I live on Rennie Ebanks Road and have to say Thank You to all those who worked so diligently to replace the utility pole and restore power. It was pouring rain for hours without letting up and these guys did a tremendous job- well done!! And to all the passers-by who think it’s okay to walk inside my neighbor’s yard to take pictures of the vehicle that’s still there- please stop… that’s not your property! Move on about your business!
That woman is lucky to be alive, I just wonder what she was doing to not see the poles or the gigantic cement wall in front of her!???
What is it in Cayman with these vehicles and electricity poles???? They are like magnets drawn to them!!
Women drivers. Next thing you know we’ll be letting them vote as well.
This occurred prior to 5.45pm last night, as I tried to get to Maccabuca around that time. Police not much help, just blocking the road and not telling people where to go (tourists were lost)
Pesky light poles at it again!
