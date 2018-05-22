Car smashes into wall, brings down two poles

(CNS) UPDATED: A woman sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries Sunday evening when the car she was in smashed through a concrete wall and brought down two light poles in West Bay. The crash happened around 6:30pm on North West Point Road at the junction of Rennie Ebanks Road and involved just one white car but led to power being cut for some eight hours to more than 1700 CUC customers.The smash happened after the driver appeared to have careened off the road crashing into the first light pole and the wall, bringing down the lines, and then a second pole. The first pole also landed on the car, trapping the woman. She was helped by emergency personnel and taken to hospital where she later underwent surgery for her injuries.

With live lines on the street, police partially closed off the roads until CUC was able to secure the area. Officials from CUC confirmed that the power was interrupted until 2:28 in the morning.

“CUC’s crews worked throughout the night and early morning occasionally battling extreme weather conditions to replace the damaged poles and restore service to customers,” the power firm added. Around 1,710 customers were initially affected but service was restored at various intervals

as CUC engineers worked throughout the night.

Category: Local News