Brac weekend fights under investigation

(CNS): The police arrested a 23-year-old man from George Town Wednesday on suspicion of assault ABH, but he is also suspected to have been involved in one of two separate fights that happened in Cayman Brac at the weekend. The RCIPS said officers are already aware of videos circulating on social media of two fights on the Brac, one on Sunday at the Public Beach there and the other at the Coral Isle bar on Monday. The man who was arrested for an unrelated offence has since been bailed but police said they believed he was at one of the Brac incidents.

Category: Crime