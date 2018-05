(Auntie): One of the CNS team went into a Jacques Scott the other day to buy a bottle of wine and the staff packed it into a paper bag. CNS was told their shops no longer use plastic bags as part of their efforts to be environmentally friendly. The company should be applauded for that change and so I am giving them our first Auntie Green Award.

