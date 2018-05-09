Authority can cover airport overruns
(CNS): Cayman Islands Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson is confident that overruns on the airport project will be covered by the authority and there will be no need for any government subsidy. Still unsure of the exact amount over budget the project will be when it is finished, he estimated it will be about 5%, but the additional $2-3 million will come directly from the airport’s own revenue and not the public purse. Speaking to the press Wednesday at the partial opening of the new departure hall, Anderson said the project was on track to finish by Christmas.
He explained that the budget overruns are a combination of unforeseen circumstances due to problems with the old building and a decision to change the design slightly to provide more outside cover. The original budget was around $55 million and the airport received $15 million from government but a slightly later start and a growth in passenger numbers and revenue means that the funds are available to pay for the overspend with a final total expected to be under $60 million.
While the project has experienced a considerable amount of management changes regarding which areas were completed when, the overall project remains on target. Six gates are now operational in the newly opened departure area and another three will be added when the lounge is finished.
The project is now in the home straight, though there is still a lot of work to do between now and the end of the year. However, Anderson said that as the new airport footprint grows, the “exercise in operational dexterity” and the logistical challenge of keeping the airport operational while it is completely renovated will get a little easier.
Anderson said that there will still be more juggling as the departure lounge and other areas are completed. But following the opening of a significant part of the departure lounge, there was an improvement in the management of passengers last weekend — a high traffic time for the facility.
The new airport will be able to accommodate around 2.5 million passengers per year, considerably more than the 1.2 million travellers that the airport currently handles, so even if the current surge in passenger numbers continues after the islands in the region recover from their hurricane experiences, the new facility will be able to cope will into the 2030’s.
Anderson revealed that the long-awaited decisions over the retail concessions will be made soon and that there will be meetings held in the coming weeks with the businesses involved.
Category: development, Local News
A lot of Caymanian comments. I hope he has learnt his lesson in allowing so many private jets to land during peak lunchtime travel period on the weekend, causing chaos for our arriving tourists.
Sure beats 300 million (+) for a dock that we don’t need!!!
The problem with the airport at this point is the lack of ramp space on the tarmac. Someone missed that detail. Easy to fix, but will they?
But why the secrecy about the awarding of the concessions? They were supposed to be decided and announced last August. Is it true the Dart/Starbucks/Margaritaville group have taken all the spaces? Or did the Tortuga/Duty Free America group get them all?
The duty free shops that were there did as good a job as was needed selling booze, there is ZERO reason to look outside the country for duty free retailers.
The restaurants likely will all be chain places, bring on Subway and Nathan’s hot dogs! Any local with half an ounce of brains will know they would not be able to keep the doors open based on the rents and requirements the consultants to the airport came up with.
Ego will be the driving force in the selection… If they have not already been secretly completed.
Someone should let Albert know that the airports money is indeed the public purse.
There is still only 8 gates and with twice that amount landing at the same time the problem remains…MoBay will get the extra revenue from the planes that divert there because they can’t land here due to the lack of gates..
What does Max Jones the project manager from PWD have to say about the cost overruns and the ongoing change orders that are synonymous with any CIG project? How much will it cost for six jet ways to be included? CDS cannot be the reason jet ways are not incorporated into the project.
Max would probably say apply for an FOI.
Albert, you are doing us proud. Keep at it son!
I hope it has more than 2 choices of restaurants after it’s done? Caymanian!
The RFP stated a coffeeshop, 4 fast food restaurants and a full service restaurant and a bar.
Can’t wait to buy a $5 patty and a $10 Heineken! More Caymanian than you!
I am confused, it is not all government’s money or should I say THE PEOPLES money. Even if it being collected by an Authority or Government department, is it not still one of the same. So directly or indirectly in its our money bo bo . Just saying
10-15% contingency is normal in projects of this size and nature. Albert, keep your head up and keep on moving.
Great work Albert and everyone else involved!
