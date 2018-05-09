Authority can cover airport overruns

(CNS): Cayman Islands Airports Authority CEO Albert Anderson is confident that overruns on the airport project will be covered by the authority and there will be no need for any government subsidy. Still unsure of the exact amount over budget the project will be when it is finished, he estimated it will be about 5%, but the additional $2-3 million will come directly from the airport’s own revenue and not the public purse. Speaking to the press Wednesday at the partial opening of the new departure hall, Anderson said the project was on track to finish by Christmas.

He explained that the budget overruns are a combination of unforeseen circumstances due to problems with the old building and a decision to change the design slightly to provide more outside cover. The original budget was around $55 million and the airport received $15 million from government but a slightly later start and a growth in passenger numbers and revenue means that the funds are available to pay for the overspend with a final total expected to be under $60 million.

While the project has experienced a considerable amount of management changes regarding which areas were completed when, the overall project remains on target. Six gates are now operational in the newly opened departure area and another three will be added when the lounge is finished.

The project is now in the home straight, though there is still a lot of work to do between now and the end of the year. However, Anderson said that as the new airport footprint grows, the “exercise in operational dexterity” and the logistical challenge of keeping the airport operational while it is completely renovated will get a little easier.

Anderson said that there will still be more juggling as the departure lounge and other areas are completed. But following the opening of a significant part of the departure lounge, there was an improvement in the management of passengers last weekend — a high traffic time for the facility.

The new airport will be able to accommodate around 2.5 million passengers per year, considerably more than the 1.2 million travellers that the airport currently handles, so even if the current surge in passenger numbers continues after the islands in the region recover from their hurricane experiences, the new facility will be able to cope will into the 2030’s.

Anderson revealed that the long-awaited decisions over the retail concessions will be made soon and that there will be meetings held in the coming weeks with the businesses involved.

