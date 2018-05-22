Another visitor dies after snorkelling trip

(CNS): A 57-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from the United States has became the seventh tourist to die in local waters so far this year. On Saturday evening, 19 May, emergency personnel were called to East End after the man had encountered difficulties while snorkelling in the area. He was helped to shore by members of the public nearby and then taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital. However, he lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead. 

The as yet unidentified man brings the death toll of visitors to seven and comes less than a week after an 83-year-old man, also from the United States, died during a snorkelling trip at Stingray City.

