Work begins on latest Labour Force Survey

(CNS): The general public is being urged to cooperate with trained interviewers from the Economics and Statistics Office who began work Sunday on the Spring Labour Force Survey (LFS). Around 1,500 randomly selected households are scheduled for participation in the electronic questionnaire that collects data on people in work and those looking for jobs across the Cayman Islands, as well as those who are not in the labour force.

Officials said in a release announcing the survey that the data collected is kept in the strictest confidence, as mandated by the Statistics Law (2016 Revision). Individual data will not be published or used outside of the ESO and is exempted from the Freedom of Information Act.

For more information on any aspect of the survey or results of previous surveys, contact the Economics & Statistics Office at 516-3329, 949-0940 or visit the ESO website.

