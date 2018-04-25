Woman struggles during street mugging

(CNS): A woman who was the victim of a street robbery on Sunday night attempted to fight off her attacker when she was grabbed by a man who had his face covered, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, who said that they did not receive the report of the mugging until Tuesday, 24 April. The victim said she had been walking along South Sound Road in George Town at about 11:45pm (on 22 April) when she was approached and grabbed by a man with a t-shirt wrapped around his face who demanded her handbag.

The woman told police that she had thrown her bag down and then struggled with the man, who attempted to pull her into some nearby bushes. At that point she shouted for help and the man then grabbed the handbag, ran into the bushes and disappeared. The woman sustained minor bruises in the incident, police said in a release.

The suspect, who was wearing boots and plaid shorts as well as the clothing over his face, was described as being about 5’8”, of slim build and with a dark complexion.

