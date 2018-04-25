Woman struggles during street mugging
(CNS): A woman who was the victim of a street robbery on Sunday night attempted to fight off her attacker when she was grabbed by a man who had his face covered, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, who said that they did not receive the report of the mugging until Tuesday, 24 April. The victim said she had been walking along South Sound Road in George Town at about 11:45pm (on 22 April) when she was approached and grabbed by a man with a t-shirt wrapped around his face who demanded her handbag.
The woman told police that she had thrown her bag down and then struggled with the man, who attempted to pull her into some nearby bushes. At that point she shouted for help and the man then grabbed the handbag, ran into the bushes and disappeared. The woman sustained minor bruises in the incident, police said in a release.
The suspect, who was wearing boots and plaid shorts as well as the clothing over his face, was described as being about 5’8”, of slim build and with a dark complexion.
Immigration keeps letting in people that have half a weeks works so they turn desperate in Cayman. Beyond the criminals with fake identification form Honduras and Jamacia.
There has been a dirtbag at work in this area for a while. Assaulting women at night. You are on notice; don’t let me catch you.
just wait until summer it will be a lot more! please stop letting them in we’re only starting to see it coming to light now if you understand what I mean.
You obviously havent heard about the grizzly unsolved murders and crimes from the 1950’s to todays date. Dont get it twisted, it is unfortunate yes, but unfamiliar no. Hope they do catch that piece of sh*t though.
What a rotting piece of paradise Cayman has become.
