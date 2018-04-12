Woman hit by SUV in ETH fatal collision

(CNS): The police have now said that a 56-year-old woman from the Philippines was killed Thursday morning after she was struck by a Ford Edge SUV at around 8am as she was crossing the Esterley Tibbetts Highway on the southbound carriageway, just yards past the roundabout by Yacht Drive. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has not yet revealed the identity of the woman as they are still trying to contact her family. It is understood the driver was also taken to hospital. No arrests have so far been made in connection with the fatal collision.

After the victim was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, police officers remained at the scene carrying out investigations until around 1pm. George Town bound traffic was diverted throughout the morning onto the northern carriage way of the ETH.

The police also stated that they were aware of video footage taken at the scene of the victim and other parties involved in the incident, and appealed to the public not to post it, pointing out that this could be extremely upsetting to family members.

Category: Local News