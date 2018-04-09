Woman hit by car sustains serious injuries

(CNS): A woman is in hospital recovering from serious injuries, including several broken ribs, after she was hit by a car in West Bay on Sunday evening. At around 6:20pm a report was made to 911 that a woman had been hit by a grey Hyundai Accent on Mount Pleasant Road. The victim was reportedly helped by people at the scene before the emergency services arrived and took her to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she is still being treated. Police have not stated if the driver remained or fled the scene or whether any arrests were made in connection with the collision.

Police also reported another road accident on Sunday evening, this time in Savannah. A motorbike rider escaped serious injury after being thrown from his bike during a collision on Shamrock Road near Savannah Gardens at around 7:40pm.

The man was on a blue Suzuki motorcycle when it collided with a white Audi Q5. Although he was taken to hospital, the rider was not seriously injured and was released after being treated.

Both of the incidents are now under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Local News