Woman hit by car sustains serious injuries
(CNS): A woman is in hospital recovering from serious injuries, including several broken ribs, after she was hit by a car in West Bay on Sunday evening. At around 6:20pm a report was made to 911 that a woman had been hit by a grey Hyundai Accent on Mount Pleasant Road. The victim was reportedly helped by people at the scene before the emergency services arrived and took her to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where she is still being treated. Police have not stated if the driver remained or fled the scene or whether any arrests were made in connection with the collision.
Police also reported another road accident on Sunday evening, this time in Savannah. A motorbike rider escaped serious injury after being thrown from his bike during a collision on Shamrock Road near Savannah Gardens at around 7:40pm.
The man was on a blue Suzuki motorcycle when it collided with a white Audi Q5. Although he was taken to hospital, the rider was not seriously injured and was released after being treated.
Both of the incidents are now under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 649-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
This accident come as no surprise as this area is one of smallest roads in WB and because of its commercial business (including a liquor store), it is the most con-jested, improper lit junction and to make matters worse the speed limit was changed from 25 mph to 30 mph.
I hope our MLA’s take note – come on Capt you are the Rep for this area and you must do something NOW before something else happens, please think of the many children in this area that has no choice but to use this road. Help now this area needs more lighting, no parking signs, and please please have that speed limited reduced. 15 mph would be better
Capt? Lol. What has the Capt done for the past 20 years? Anything? Name one thing.
He had a nice camp on the beach at Barkers at Easter
Capt has sat and watched and collected his pay for 20 years
If it were a jamaican driving the grey hyundai accent that hit the woman in west Bay that is in the hospital recovering from serious injuries watch it be careful that will get covered up because every nationality in cayman take care of each other only indigeous caymanians will not get away with that which nationality have the most officers in the Royal cayman islands police force?. That will tell you what too expect and that country have a high and nasty crime rate and careless, reckless and dangerous drivers so what happened too that lady that nationality saw those things daily in their country that is like cook food too them. Sorry if the lady is a indigeous caymanian it will be worst because that natinality look at indigeous caymanians if they have something for them they think cayman belongs too them they will tell you that and rundown indigeous caymanians by calling them lazy and drugs got the best of them when most of the drugs and illegal weapons came and continue too come from their country for years upon years now they destroyed and continue to destroy the indigeous caymanians and the cayman islands. What they love about the cayman islands is the marriage because that comes with the whole package that they need for them too have a better life one cocoa fill the whole basket. Amen
This was very hard to read and understand.
The poster was trying to make a point. Sadly, I think it was a racism attempt. At least someone who writes like that would be ignorant enough to have a racist rant.
Thanks for the funny post.
What!?? I had to read this back and forth and I’m still confused.
This is what happens when you don’t stay in school. Stay in school kids.
Back to school for you.
Another wonderful weekend dodging death in the Cayman Islands!
So many of these police reports are incredibly vague and “investigation” takes months, before we are given any further information.
That’s all because the RCIPS has yet to win a medal for the fundamental skill of comprehension.
