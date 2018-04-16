Woman admits stabbing victim in WB assault

(CNS): Amil Regina Cotes-Incinosa (40) admitted wounding a local woman during an altercation in West Bay on Birch Tree Hill Road in February. Cotes-Incinosa, who is currently on remand, pleaded guilty to wounding and carrying an offensive weapon when she appeared in Grand Court Friday. The crown had also charged her with the more serious offence of wounding with intent but said it would consider leaving that charge on file given the admission to wounding.

The case was adjourned until 27 April for sentencing and Cotes-Incinosa, who is facing a custodial sentence, was remanded in custody.

Category: Courts, Crime