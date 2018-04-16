Woman admits stabbing victim in WB assault
(CNS): Amil Regina Cotes-Incinosa (40) admitted wounding a local woman during an altercation in West Bay on Birch Tree Hill Road in February. Cotes-Incinosa, who is currently on remand, pleaded guilty to wounding and carrying an offensive weapon when she appeared in Grand Court Friday. The crown had also charged her with the more serious offence of wounding with intent but said it would consider leaving that charge on file given the admission to wounding.
The case was adjourned until 27 April for sentencing and Cotes-Incinosa, who is facing a custodial sentence, was remanded in custody.
What has happened to the beautiful Cayman Islands?? It’s breaking my heart to read that it is ridden with human animals!! People stabbing each other, rapes, gangland shootings and the robbing of innocent people. Armed robberies of business premises, drug running and illegal entry on ganja boats. Then there’s the serious traffic violations. The fatal road accidents and People getting killed on a daily basis. The tourists that have drowned quite regularly. The paedophiles, and now sex images of children. The island is a disgrace!!!
Isn’t there anyone we can trust anymore? Where have all theses degenerates come from?
The crime is unbelievable here. Yet I still yearn to return to this beautiful island. I really hope this new Governor will knock people into shape and clean this place up. It’s quickly going down the sewers at the moment.
1. Increase RCIPS powers
2. Sort out Border control
3. Improve Immigration
4. Deport offenders immediately
5. Time curfew on home grown
Offenders
6. Crack down hard with longer incarceration of future criminals
7. Life sentence for child molesters
Government need to instantly import specialised person to lead the MASH team.
Governor, Sir, please take note and see that these need to be in place urgently. The people of these islands are at the end of their tether! They are desperate for your help.
Classy ladies…
