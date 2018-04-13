Woman admits bigamy in wake of husband’s death

(CNS): Kenia Yadira Alonzo Solis (29) has admitted a charge of bigamy following the death of the man she is accused of unlawfully marrying. A Honduran national, Solis married Aric Brooks (28) in March 2016 here in Cayman while she was still married to another man in her native Honduras, whom she had married in 2005 under another name. A few weeks ago, Solis’ Caymanian husband reportedly took his own life, though the Coroner’s Court has yet to hear the inquest into Brooks’ death.

Solis, who pleaded guilty Friday in Grand court, was bailed to return to court next Friday for sentencing. However, it is understood that she remains the subject of a deportation order following a recent conviction in Summary Court for assault against Brooks before his death.

Solis was given a short seven week prison sentence for assault causing actual bodily harm last month and her right to remain in Cayman was revoked by the immigration authorities. She was convicted after she had smashed a wine glass in Brooks’ face during a drunken row at a party in Bodden Town in January. As she had been in custody since the incident, she was released following the sentence but was re-arrested shortly afterwards for the bigamy charge.

On Saturday 24 March Brooks’ body was discovered at his home; police said they did not suspect foul play. A funeral service is planned at the Baptist church in Savannah this weekend.

