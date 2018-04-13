Wife dodges jail over ‘gun-selfies’ with husband
(CNS): A West Bay woman who was coerced by her new husband, a convicted gunman, into holding a firearm and taking ‘selfies’ dodged going to jail Thursday after receiving a suspended sentence, despite admitting possession of an unlicensed firearm. Previous court hearings had established exceptional circumstances in the case against Kayla Powery-Hewitt, who has avoided the mandatory minimum jail term for having illegal guns over images found on Kashwayne Hewitt’s phone, which came to light when he was on trial facing charges over a nightclub shooting.
In his sentencing ruling Justice Michael Wood said he accepted that she did not know it was a real weapon and that she was under duress when the images were taken. He handed Powery-Hewitt an 18-month sentence because the custodial threshold had been passed, but he suspended the term for two years, warning the young mother that she could still go to jail if she committed another offence.
Powery-Hewitt had a clean criminal record until this incident with her new husband. She had met, begun a relationship with and then married Hewitt, a Jamaican national, in a very short period. But within months of Hewitt settling in Cayman, he was involved in a gang-related feud and was arrested and then charged in connection with the shooting outside Fete nightclub. He is now serving a twelve-year prison term.
In his advice to Powery-Hewitt, the judge suggested that she might want to avoid keeping company with the man she had married.
