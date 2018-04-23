WB man to appear in court faces list of crimes

(CNS): Dorlin Allen Ebanks (64) from West Bay, who also goes by “Allan Barnett”, has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply and other drug offenses, as well as threats to kill, escaping lawful custody, possession of an offensive weapon and other offences following a recent incident when the local man pulled a knife on police. The officers were trying to arrest Ebanks on suspicion of cocaine possession when he turned on the officers before fleeing.

However, Ebanks handed himself into the West Bay Police Station a few days later and is expected in court today to answer the list of charges.

