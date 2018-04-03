WB man dies after Rum Point fishing trip

(CNS): A 76-year-old man from West Bay died following a fishing trip in Rum Point Road, North Side, Monday. The man had been in the water fishing when at about 12:45pm he encountered difficulties and was assisted by his family members who were nearby. The emergency services were called and the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a short release. The man has not yet been formally identified by officials.

Category: Local News