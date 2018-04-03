WB man dies after Rum Point fishing trip
(CNS): A 76-year-old man from West Bay died following a fishing trip in Rum Point Road, North Side, Monday. The man had been in the water fishing when at about 12:45pm he encountered difficulties and was assisted by his family members who were nearby. The emergency services were called and the man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said in a short release. The man has not yet been formally identified by officials.
In the time it takes for emergency services to respond to this area, a person could drown and be washed out to sea by the time they arrive!
Very sad for his family. However the terminology in the report is confusing, if he was “in the water fishing”, then was he spearfishing, and at the age of 76 wasn’t this a bit risky?.
I guess we still don’t need and HSA in the Eastern districts yup not needed at all and shetty cant help great example when their very own employee crashed on a bike they never even came out to look LOL what a joke ah boYYYY
Condolences to those that lost their dad. Curious how long the ambulance took, where it was dispatched from, and why, despite many similar recent tragedies in the North side and East End area, and knowing the holiday, and high concentration of accident prone camping people, there continue to be no lifeguards, firefighters, or other trained resuscitation personnel stationed on call in closer proximity than George Town Hospital…
Medicals should be required before anyone over 60 is allowed to go fishing.
To have proper emergency services would need income tax and the population would rather some people die than have income tax.
You know nothing!!!!!
I saw the ambulances (there may have been two) as i was driving towards town from the Frank Sound area, and the time would have been around 12.45. As they were already half way there, I don’t see that as taking a long time to get there. I’m sure you could wait just as long or longer in an urban area in the States or UK.
And the nearest hospital will not accept them unless referred by the HSA. A wierd policy when it’s a life and death situation.
