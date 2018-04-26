Unemployment up to 4.9% despite robust economy

(CNS): The newly published 2017 autumn Labour Force Survey has revealed that the unemployment rate in Cayman increased at the end of last year when compared to both the 2016 seasonal survey and the 2017 spring survey. The latest statistics from the Economics and Statistics Office show overall unemployment jumped from 4.1% in the spring of last year and from 4.2% in the fall of 2016 to 4.9%, with the local rate of unemployment now at 7.3% compared to 7.1% in the previous year. While the size of the labour force has increased, 2,085 people who were looking for work had no job at the time of the survey.

In his budget address in October last year the finance minister had forecast an unemployment rate of 4.3% by the end of 2017 which would fall to just 3.6% this year. “These forecasts indicate that as our economy grows it will generate jobs, creating enhanced opportunities for our people,” he said.

However, the economy is growing and the size of the overall labour force reached 42,941 at end-December, an increase of 1.8% on 2016 but over 100 more locals were out of work at the end of 2017 than were unemployed at the end of 2016. The population has also increased to an estimated 63,415 compared to 61,361 in the fall of 2016 and 63,115 in the spring of 2017.

The figures also show that more than 5% of Caymanians with a post-secondary education are unemployed while 13% who have only a high school education are out of work. Also the survey reveals that it is women that appear to be more likely to be out of a job at the moment than men. While 4.3% of men looking for work were unemployed, 5.5% of women were without a job according to the survey. Compared to the 2016 fall report this is complete gender swap; at that time the unemployment rate for men was 4.9% and 3.5% for women.

The survey shows that the labour force currently comprises 20,774 Caymanians or 48.4% of the total, 4,348 Permanent Residents With Right to Work or 10%, and 17,819 Non-Caymanians or 41.5%. In total, 40,856 have a job, but with more than 1,500 local people still looking for work and an overall unemployment level of nearly 5%, the figures are not only going in the wrong direction but the government still faces the problem of a growing workforce, more than half of which are foreign nationals while 7.3% of Caymanians looking for work are still unemployed.

While this latest fall survey shows the under-employment rate among locals has fallen to 3.9% from 4.1% in 2016, there are still 758 Caymanians who say they are underemployed which means they are in either part-time work or engaging in jobs that fall well below their abilities and potential earnings. Over 40% of the workforce is earning less than CI$2,400 per month and more than 12% earns CI$1,199 or less per month. Based on the average working week, which was established in the survey as around 42 hours, well over 5,000 people are on minimum wage.

