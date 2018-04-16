Two BT men deny possessing illegal guns

(CNS): Two local men, both from Bodden Town, denied possession of handguns when they appeared in court Friday and will now face trial in July. Rico Roy Walton (27), who is currently on remand, and Gerald Jaleel Bush (20), who is on bail, both pleaded not guilty to possessing a 9mm handgun (a Colt 45) and six rounds of ammunition. The men were arrested by police along the shoreline in the early morning hours of 25 June last year in South Sound. No details were revealed about the case, in which police also seized a boat.

