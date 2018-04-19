Traffic unit nets 32 drunks since start of month

(CNS): While enforcement efforts by the RCIPS Traffic Management Unit continues, drivers are still ignoring the rules of the road and police have already arrested 32 drivers this month for getting behind the wheel after drinking. More than half of the drunk drivers were nabbed during the last two weekends, with ten arrests between 6 and 8 April and eight more this past weekend. Police have also issued 136 speeding tickets and 94 tickets for excessive tint since 1 April. Among the many arrests for DUI was one man who tried, in vain, to reverse his car away from a road block in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police had spotted the driver of a green Honda Civic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near Yacht Drive during a traffic operation. As he approached the road block, he put the car in reverse and backed into the flow of traffic. The vehicle ran off the road shortly afterwards and officers found the driver unconscious in the front seat, with no signs of injury.

The officers reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was taken to hospital. The 32-year-old man from West Bay was later arrested on suspicion of DUI and dangerous driving and other traffic related offences. He is currently on bail as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 14 April, at about 1:50am officers on patrol along the West Bay Road pulled over a Nissan Primera that was travelling at 58mph in the 25mph zone. After detecting a strong smell of alcohol coming from the driver, a roadside breath test was conducted with a reading of 0.198%. The 25-year-old Bodden Town man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He has since been bailed.

Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit reminded drivers why they are clamping down on rogue road users.

“When you choose to drive under the influence, speed, or commit any other traffic offense, you are making the road that much less safe for everyone using it,” he said. “This is also true if you excessively tint your vehicle windows, which impacts visibility for not only you as the driver, but other motorists. For this reason there is no provision in the law that allows for the tint of the front windscreen below six inches from the top.”

Category: Crime, Police