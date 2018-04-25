Thief makes off with dive gear from WB home

25/04/2018

(CNS): Police are asking the public for help in tracking down diving equipment that was swiped Tuesday from a porch of a house on Uncle Bob Road in West Bay. Police said that received a report yesterday morning that two bags of dive gear, a pair of Mares Avanti Quattro fins and two pairs of H2O black and yellow dive masks were discovered missing at about 7:00am. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS) or online here.

  1. Anonymous says:
    25/04/2018 at 5:36 pm

    Azzholes…….. you will be caught.




