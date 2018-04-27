Teenagers on hook for Valentine’s Day burglary

(CNS): The police have charged one 16-year-old boy and arrested a second boy of the same age in connection with a commercial burglary that was said to have taken place at an undisclosed business in Grand Harbour, George Town, on the morning of Valentine’s Day, 14 February. The first of the teenage suspects was arrested and charged on 20 April and, according to police, appeared in court Monday. The second boy was arrested yesterday, 26 April, on suspicion of attempted burglary, in relation to the same incident. He is currently in police custody. Police haven’t revealed any details about the incident and said they couldn’t identify the business but confirmed nothing was taken.

