Teenager arrested over WB robbery

(CNS): Police have arrested an 18-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. Officers working on the case, which involved an armed masked man making off with cash from a store at Batabano Plaza at around 6am on Tuesday 10 April, took the suspect into custody early Thursday morning (19 April).

The culprit had escaped on foot after holding up the store clerk as he was opening the shop but police had later seized what they believed was the weapon used in the heist at a West Bay address.

