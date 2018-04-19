Spate of car break-ins lead to warning from police
(CNS): The RCIPS is issuing a warning to owners to ensure they secure their cars after six vehicle break-ins overnight Tuesday to Wednesday this week. The flurry of reports made to police yesterday included three in the Fairbanks Road area of George Town, one in Prospect and one in Savannah. Police said the car windows had been smashed and items stolen. Police said it is important to properly secure vehicles and do not leave valuables inside them, especially where they can be seen by passersby.
“If possible it is also advised that you park your vehicle in an area where there is adequate lighting, and where it is visible to you from your home,” the police advised.
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
More crime in this rock percapita than on the plant. Sad state of affair. I immigration ?
So I guess we cannot sleep anymore, have to stay awake all night watching our cars, and I guess soon during the day we won’t be able to work as we will have to watch the cars during the day too.
Anonymous 9:27pm , I guess then you need to get a 12 gauge and tell them you want to work and sleep, so stay away if they know what is good for their health and life .
Great. These assholes again. Can’t the RCIPS set up some sting operations and place a bait car with cameras where they have been striking?
“The RCIPS is issuing a warning to owners to ensure they secure their cars…”
Based on some recent events, the RCIPS needs to take its own advice…
I leave mine open with nothing in it so they dont break my windows.
