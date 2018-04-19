Spate of car break-ins lead to warning from police

(CNS): The RCIPS is issuing a warning to owners to ensure they secure their cars after six vehicle break-ins overnight Tuesday to Wednesday this week. The flurry of reports made to police yesterday included three in the Fairbanks Road area of George Town, one in Prospect and one in Savannah. Police said the car windows had been smashed and items stolen. Police said it is important to properly secure vehicles and do not leave valuables inside them, especially where they can be seen by passersby.

“If possible it is also advised that you park your vehicle in an area where there is adequate lighting, and where it is visible to you from your home,” the police advised.

