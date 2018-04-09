(CNS): A report by the utilities watchdog, OfReg, has found that a fire at the SOL fuel tanks in Jackson Point last summer was due to welding work that had been done inside one of the tanks on the previous day while it was still in use. The regulator has pointed to a list of factors and breaches in the management process which ultimately led to what could have been a serious man-made disaster and the ignition of the internal blaze. OfReg said that SOL, the operators of the tanks, will need to take a number of steps to address the shortcomings because failings on its part led to the fire.

“SOL, through its employees and agents, did not take all reasonable precautions for the prevention of the fire,” OfReg stated in the report.

The tank fire happened on 23 July last year. Dozens of residents in the South Sound area were evacuated from their homes while firefighters battled the blaze in extremely dangerous conditions for around eight hours. Although no one was hurt, the incident caused significant concern, given the environmental circumstances and the fact that the tank contained well over half a million imperial gallons of ultra low sulphur diesel (ULSD).

OfReg Head of Fuels Duke Munroe said that lessons had definitely been learned during the incident. “First and foremost, mitigation measures to minimise or eliminate risks associated with events such as these are being comprehensively reassessed,” he said in a release Monday. “This has, and continues to be our mandate, and is paramount. Additionally, from this incident, it was apparent that a better system of issuing evacuation notices and identifying evacuation routes was needed, as well as more appropriate communications to first responders.”

Munroe said that OfReg has made solid recommendations to increase the level of public safety awareness during events like these in the Cayman Islands. He added that OfReg would be exercising its regulatory powers following this investigation and is currently “examining appropriate measures of a regulatory and compliance nature to impose on SOL”. But what that means for the bulk fuel supplier is yet to be spelled out.

The report makes a number of findings that indicate the fuel company was not fully compliant with the codes, practices and regulations and, above all, safety standards in the first instance relating to the “hot works” or welding that was being carried out to patch holes in the roof and round the top of the tank, above some 15,000 barrels of fuel. OfReg suggests that the fire was ignited due to hot sparks connecting with oil droplets.

The work was undertaken by local contractors J&R Industrial Services, but the report found that SOL’s fire-watch officer was not on duty when the work was being done. Among other troubling safety breaches the report indicated that the internal fire suppression systems were not working properly and that at one point an internal alarm was ignored and turned off.

While it’s not against the Dangerous Substances Law for repair work to be done on a tank that is still in service, given the circumstances surrounding the work on this occasion, the regulator concluded that the tank should have been emptied and taken out of service before the work was done.

“The repair work, whilst necessary, should not have been carried out using the chosen procedure due to the extent of the degradation of sections of the roof observed by SOL,” the report stated.

The fire was eventually put out as a result of the work of the fire service. The fire chief had commended the bravery of the men who spent hours working in dangerous conditions, aware that the whole tank could explode at any time.

In a short preliminary statement, SOL said it has commenced a review of the report and that it “respects the Cayman Islands Government’s processes and the community within which we operate, and will continue to update the public. We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that our Health and Safety standards and protocols accord with industry best practice and OfReg’s recommendations.”

The tank in question remains out of operation and the fuel company is believed to have sustained losses of more than $2 million because the fuel that was in the tank was written off.

Category: Local News, Utilities