Sol avoids admitting safety breaches

(CNS): Bulk fuel supplier, Sol, has released another statement in the wake of a damning report by the utilities regulator regarding the fire at the Jackson Point fuel depot last year. However, Sol has yet to admit any responsibility in the events that led up to the dangerous incident, which could have been catastrophic. In the statement, Sol Petroleum Cayman Ltd claimed it had been committed to safety for over 58 years, saying that it had and would continue to cooperate with the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), but the company has not yet said whether it will be embracing the findings and recommendations of the report.

OfReg’s review of the fire, which was released on Friday, found that it ignited following welding repair works conducted the day before inside a storage tank, which was in service and had more than half a million gallons of diesel in it.

The regulator stated that the fuel company was responsible: “Sol, through its employees and agents, did not take all reasonable precautions for the prevention of the fire.”

In its latest comment about the review, Sol said as it conducted its own review of the regulator’s report, it was committed to working with OfReg to maintain an environment where safety was at the forefront of activities.

Sol stated, “For over 58 years here in Grand Cayman, we have been a leader in our industry and have cultivated a safe work environment in which no employee has experienced a Lost Time Injury,” the management said. “Sol reaffirms its pledge to ensure safe working practices and values are maintained throughout our organisation and all Sol employees and contractors share in this commitment. Serving the people of Cayman Islands is at the core of everything we do at Sol and we will work with the OfReg as we continually improve our standards and protocols in accordance with industry best practice and OfReg’s recommendations.”

The firm said it would be issuing further public statements but made no indication that it was accepting any liability for the blaze, which caused the evacuation of the area and saw firefighters battle the flames for more than eight hours in very dangerous conditions.

Category: Local News