Road crashes more than doubled in 2017

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service recorded more than double the number of crashes on the roads in 2017 compared to the previous year, and although the number of fatal accidents dropped from seven to three, only one less person lost their lives compared to 2016. With 2,725 collisions, including 30 that caused serious injury, the situation on Cayman’s roads remains dire. With an average of more than seven accidents every day, police management said enforcement was improving with the reintroduction of a dedicated traffic unit.

But that enforcement has not yet been reflected in the figures, as there was a massive drop in recorded offences in 2017 compared to the year before. Despite the huge increase in crashes in 2017 over the 2016 figure of 1,295, police gave out fewer traffic citations in almost every category of driving offence.

Officials said the increase in the number of crashes reflected the change to more precise internal reporting and a move away from driver-to-driver settlement without law enforcement involvement. But the RCIPS stated that officers on the ground believe there is a real increase in crashes, even though 89% of the collisions last year were damage only.

In 2016 police handed out 6,784 tickets to drivers for a wide rage of offences, from DUI to failing to wear a seat belt. In 2017, while road collisions had more than doubled, the number of tickets given fell to 4,823. This was partially explained by the secondment of officers to other jurisdictions during hurricane season and the time it took to develop the traffic unit. But police still nabbed 34 more drunk drivers last year than they did in 2016, even though speeding tickets dropped dramatically from 1,702 in 2016 to 647 last year.

However, speaking at a press briefing on Friday about the traffic statistics, Superintendent Robert Graham explained that the new RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit is now fully staffed and equipped and that has already resulted in a dramatic improvement in enforcement. During the first quarter of this year 153 drivers have already been arrested — double the amount during the first three months of last year — and speeding tickets have soared to 672 since the start of the year — more than the entire number for last year.

Confident that the new unit will make a difference, Graham said he believed that enforcement totals in 2018 will be much greater than in recent years.

“Hopefully that will help bring about a change in behaviour on the road for the benefit of general public safety, ” he added.

