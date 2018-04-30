Road crash victim was father of new baby

30/04/2018
(CNS): Police have confirmed that the driver who was killed in a crash in North Side on Sunday evening was John Miller III (27) from George Town, who was the father of three daughters, including a seven-week-old baby. Miller was pronounced dead at the George Town hospital last night after the car he was driving hit a light pole. Two other men in the car remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though the injuries of one of the passengers  were described as serious.

Miller was driving a Honda Fit Aria and traveling west along North Side Road when the car left the road near the Ronald Forbes Play Field and collided with a CUC pole. No other car was involved in the collision.

Less than three years ago Miller sustained very serious injuries in a motorcycle smash, also in North Side. On that occasion the doctors at Health City Cayman Islands were able, against the odds, to save his life.

Comments (2)

  1. Anonymous says:
    30/04/2018 at 7:26 pm

    3 little girls and he’s racing home (I would assume with a few drinks in him) from Rum Point with his two buddies…

    He owes those little girls a future and by being a carless they may not get the opportunities they deserve.

    Just a shame anyway you look at it. Men on this island need to grow up.




  2. Anonymous says:
    30/04/2018 at 7:02 pm

    Is anyone questioning why CUC poles are so close to the edge of the road in some places? Death traps.




