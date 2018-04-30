Road crash victim was father of new baby
(CNS): Police have confirmed that the driver who was killed in a crash in North Side on Sunday evening was John Miller III (27) from George Town, who was the father of three daughters, including a seven-week-old baby. Miller was pronounced dead at the George Town hospital last night after the car he was driving hit a light pole. Two other men in the car remain in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, though the injuries of one of the passengers were described as serious.
Miller was driving a Honda Fit Aria and traveling west along North Side Road when the car left the road near the Ronald Forbes Play Field and collided with a CUC pole. No other car was involved in the collision.
Less than three years ago Miller sustained very serious injuries in a motorcycle smash, also in North Side. On that occasion the doctors at Health City Cayman Islands were able, against the odds, to save his life.
Category: Local News
3 little girls and he’s racing home (I would assume with a few drinks in him) from Rum Point with his two buddies…
He owes those little girls a future and by being a carless they may not get the opportunities they deserve.
Just a shame anyway you look at it. Men on this island need to grow up.
Is anyone questioning why CUC poles are so close to the edge of the road in some places? Death traps.
