Rivers calls for greater effort on perception problem

(CNS): The financial services minister has called on the sector to work with government to do more to address the perception problem that surrounds the industry overseas. Tara Rivers said that historically not enough was done to correct myths and misconceptions which have been allowed to fester because of those failings. Speaking at a Chamber of Commerce event last week, Rivers said the perception problem was much more of a challenge than keeping up with the regulatory standards.

Urging the sector to advocate for the industry, given the massively enhanced budget her department secured in the latest spending round, Rivers said it was dangerous for others to define Cayman’s story.

“Our biggest challenge right now… is not about regulatory compliance; it is a perception problem,” the minister said. “A perception problem which, as an industry, we have allowed… to linger… and fester. As those of us who know better, either have not taken the time or in some cases, quite frankly, couldn’t be bothered to address the misconceptions… We have a great story to tell… but collectively we must do more to tell our story.”

Her call comes as Cayman works on meeting the requirements of the EU screening process that saw Cayman placed on a grey list last year, which need to be addressed to avoid the jurisdiction being placed on a potential black list. The government has not spelt out to the public exactly what the European Union assessors are looking for to meet their latest requirements, but Rivers and other government officials, including Governor Anwar Choudhury, have said that they are continuing with the discussions and they are fully aware of what is required.

