Questions about the cruise dock project

‘A. Caymanian’ writes: Dear Government of National Unity Members, Please enlighten the public and provide clarity on the following questions:

1. Will the public be informed of the full details before you commit to the final agreement in Q2 2018?

2. (a) When will the public be able to review details?

(b) Is it a secret?

(c) Why are details being treated as a secret?

3. How will the project be financed? Cruise lines will not pay for the cargo expansion component.

4. Has the government updated the Outline Business Case given the new design and financing projections?

5. Will the results of the new Environmental Impact Assessment be made public? If so, when and how will the information be shared?

6. How will Cayman accommodate the 2.3-3 million cruise passengers per year?

7. Is new infrastructure being put in place along the SMB to accommodate the volume that wish to soak up the world famous beach and its pristine waters?

8. Where is the transparency that was promised and the Progressives campaigned on in May 2017?

9. What exactly do you have to hide? Is the deal that bad?

Unfortunately, the attitude and behavior being displayed by the government, Cabinet Members, caucus and ministry officials regarding the promised public consultation and information sharing phase with relevant details suggests that there are significant issues that may embarrass the government.

The question to be asked then is why are you committed to moving forward at any costs? In fact, your collective actions are reminiscent of the conduct of the previous UDP administration during its covert negotiations with China Harbour Group in 2011-12.

Sincerely,

A. Caymanian

This comment was posted in response to Cruise project progresses in secrecy

Category: Viewpoint