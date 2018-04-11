Premier to represent BOTs at Commonwealth talk-shop

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin will be heading to London Thursday for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit as the representative for the British Overseas Territories. The Cayman Islands leader is currently serving as the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) president and has been invited to the international talking-shop by Lord Ahmad, the FCO territories minister. The event will present an opportunity for McLaughlin to talk trade, showcase investment opportunities and promote sustainable development.

As well as attending the ceremonial gatherings, including the formal opening at Buckingham Palace, the welcome reception at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre and the Lord Mayor’s Banquet at the Guildhall, City of London at the Commonwealth Business Forum, he will be meeting with British political and business leaders.

“While there, I will also take the opportunity to meet with United Kingdom Government officials to discuss issues and concerns that are common to the United Kingdom, the overseas territories and the Cayman Islands in particular,” McLaughlin said in a release from his office.

The event is expected to attract business leaders from across the Commonwealth, as well as the heads of government and ministers. The Business Forum will touch on topics such as the global economic outlook, how technology is changing our world and the way we work, economic and climate volatility for island states, new models of healthcare, the maritime industry, the economic empowerment of women, investing in infrastructure, fintech and innovations in financial services, and how business can be made easier between Commonwealth countries.

“These topics, and the others on the agenda of the Business Forum, are important to us as an overseas territory and attending is a natural progression from our recent trip to the GREAT Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong,” McLaughlin said. “Attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government events and attending the Commonwealth Business Forum are part of ongoing relationship building with the United Kingdom as it seeks to leave the European Union.

“The Cayman Islands, as well as all of the UK Overseas Territories, see ourselves as a very important part of Global Britain and I am honoured, as the president of the Political Council of UKOTA, to be invited to take part in these events,” he added.

Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose and Senior Political Advisor to the Premier Roy Tatum will be accompanying the premier on the trip. Joining them in London will be Eric Bush, head of the Cayman Islands London Office.

Category: Local News