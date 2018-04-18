Premier says Cayman is part of ‘Global Britain’
(CNS): Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that Cayman is a “very important part of Global Britain”. As he began attending events in London this week in connection with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference, McLaughlin, who was invited to the international event on behalf of all the British Overseas Territories, kicked off his trip at the Business Forum, which was opened by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and attended by various UK and Commonwealth politicians as well as business leaders.
“Attending the Commonwealth Business Forum is part of our ongoing relationship building with the United Kingdom as it seeks to leave the European Union,” McLaughlin said. “The Cayman Islands, as well as all of the UK Overseas Territories, see ourselves as a very important part of Global Britain.”
Later that morning the premier attended a panel session with the theme ‘Delivering a Prosperous Commonwealth for All’ with a panel that included International Trade Minister Liam Fox.
He also joined sessions on ‘Developing the Digital Economy’ and on ‘Economic
and Climate volatility – Innovation and Resilience for Small Island States’, which he described as “very interesting sessions for the Cayman Islands as well as the other British Overseas Territories”.
Over the next few days McLaughlin will be talking about healthcare, the maritime industry, economic empowerment of women, investing in infrastructure, fintech and innovations in financial services as well as making business easier between Commonwealth countries.
According to his office, McLaughlin is also planning to meet with United Kingdom Government officials to discuss issues and concerns that are common to Britain, the overseas territories and the Cayman Islands in particular during his time in the UK.
Shame we don’t actually live on a “globe”. Once you realize this, everything else will make sense.
Rubbish. Cayman is just doing what it has always done…..exploit Britain for its own need and somehow, inexplicably, some how feel that the UK owes it something when in fact the UK gains absolutely nothing from Cayman whatsoever. Just a load of paper Britain’s who should never have been given UK passports. Hypocrites them all.
We might consider being part of a global Britain if the UK practice what they preach and set the example by opening up their beneficial ownership details to the general public and the world at large instead of expecting us to lead the way to lunacy.
If we try to establish we’re part of GB, they’ll make us pay their taxes.
Global Britain ? Really ? More like nowereians
Maybe Prime Minister Theresa May would sit Alden down and discuss human rights and same sex marriage. Maybe suggest that Cayman join the rest of the 21st century. When I say suggest I really mean force the issue.
They managed to pickup the garbage yet ?
OMG someone call Who!
Thank you again for all your constant working hard for us Honorable Premier and the rest of the Unity Team. Please change the constitution to allow you to stay our Premier as long as you will do it as you are the best!
Yes Alden please keep it up so we don’t get confused the next time we have to vote because we seem to keeping voting you A$$#[email protected] in every time because we same to get confused about your Caymanian values at the polls so feel free to be yourselves and stop deceiving the Caymanian People.
What’s with this new term “Global Britain” ?
He pinched it from the new Governor……..
Yes that is because Alden and the PPM could not come with an original idea even if you subjected them to torture.
Simple, when in Rome, do as the Romans do. He is no longer Caymanian this week, he is British.
Your Premier Alden McLaughlin confirms yet again that he is a harlot for the UK who prop him up. He is compromised yet crucial in order to carry out our agenda. He shall be given his just rewards and Knighthood in due course.
Exactly
