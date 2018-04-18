Premier says Cayman is part of ‘Global Britain’

(CNS): Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin has said that Cayman is a “very important part of Global Britain”. As he began attending events in London this week in connection with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Conference, McLaughlin, who was invited to the international event on behalf of all the British Overseas Territories, kicked off his trip at the Business Forum, which was opened by UK Prime Minister Theresa May and attended by various UK and Commonwealth politicians as well as business leaders.

“Attending the Commonwealth Business Forum is part of our ongoing relationship building with the United Kingdom as it seeks to leave the European Union,” McLaughlin said. “The Cayman Islands, as well as all of the UK Overseas Territories, see ourselves as a very important part of Global Britain.”

Later that morning the premier attended a panel session with the theme ‘Delivering a Prosperous Commonwealth for All’ with a panel that included International Trade Minister Liam Fox.

He also joined sessions on ‘Developing the Digital Economy’ and on ‘Economic

and Climate volatility – Innovation and Resilience for Small Island States’, which he described as “very interesting sessions for the Cayman Islands as well as the other British Overseas Territories”.

Over the next few days McLaughlin will be talking about healthcare, the maritime industry, economic empowerment of women, investing in infrastructure, fintech and innovations in financial services as well as making business easier between Commonwealth countries.

According to his office, McLaughlin is also planning to meet with United Kingdom Government officials to discuss issues and concerns that are common to Britain, the overseas territories and the Cayman Islands in particular during his time in the UK.

