Power black-out hit 13,000 CUC customers

(CNS): A power outage that impacted large parts of West Bay, Bodden Town, Prospect and George Town on Tuesday evening, from around 7pm, just as families were preparing dinner, was caused by “generating unit safety systems tripping a number of generating units in response to an operational anomaly”, CUC said in a release explaining the black-out that impacted as many as 13,000 customers on Grand Cayman.

CUC said some of those customers were affected for as little as six minutes, while others were without electricity for over an hour and a half. Officials explaining the cause of the power cut said that as the safety systems tripped a number of generating units, “there was a temporary shortage of online generation capacity, which resulted in a number of the power provider’s feeder circuits tripping.”

The release continued, “CUC operation and maintenance teams quickly addressed the generation shortage by bringing additional units online and power was restored in a systematic manner. While CUC is committed to providing a reliable electricity service to its customers, from time to time the Company may experience generating unit faults, which will result in the loss of power. CUC sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience the outages may have caused.”

