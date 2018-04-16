(CNS): Police are seeking the help of the public to track down Marlon Crowe (36) from Jamaica, who is described as dangerous and believed to be in the Cayman Islands illegally. Crowe was deported last October after serving more than half of a 34-month prison term for drug smuggling. Crowe was one of three men caught with nearly two hundred pounds of ganja after the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit found them drifting some 20 miles off the coast of East End. After the men were arrested and the ganja seized, the police also found a handgun hidden in the drug haul.

However, there was no evidence that the men had packed the ganja or knew anything about the weapon. With no forensics to link any of them, they dodged the more serious firearm charges.

Police have not said when or how Crowe returned to the island but believe he has recently landed here illegally. Officers said that anyone who sees Crowe should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous.

The police should be notified immediately at George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police