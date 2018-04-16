Police hunt for ‘dangerous’ illegal Jamaican
(CNS): Police are seeking the help of the public to track down Marlon Crowe (36) from Jamaica, who is described as dangerous and believed to be in the Cayman Islands illegally. Crowe was deported last October after serving more than half of a 34-month prison term for drug smuggling. Crowe was one of three men caught with nearly two hundred pounds of ganja after the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit found them drifting some 20 miles off the coast of East End. After the men were arrested and the ganja seized, the police also found a handgun hidden in the drug haul.
However, there was no evidence that the men had packed the ganja or knew anything about the weapon. With no forensics to link any of them, they dodged the more serious firearm charges.
Police have not said when or how Crowe returned to the island but believe he has recently landed here illegally. Officers said that anyone who sees Crowe should exercise caution as he could be potentially dangerous.
The police should be notified immediately at George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Always going to be an issue here with Jamaicans and Hondurans. When CIG gets there head out of the sand and realizes they should be able to scrutinize these group more closely and stop some of this behavior
Stop being racist, caymanians smuggle as well. No country is better than any other.
Stop being an idiot. Switzerland is better than Romania. Cayman is better than Jamaica. Colombia is better than Honduras. Nothing to do with race. All to do with corruption and idiots.
Cayman is better then Jamaica??? In what way?
But then you have people like whodatis beating their gums all the time about the real enemy being Britain….probably just because some hidjut over there made a disparaging racist remark to him and the poor old snowflake cannot recover from it. Not many British or Canadian or American people are smuggling drugs and killing here and making life terrible for us. It’s the thugs from the West Indies and Central America. And yes, Whodatis, we know the others are sometimes guilty of white collar crime…..and should be locked up for it….but most of us would rather that sort of crime than the vicious potentially life threatening West Indian and Central American sort.
Maybe not smuggling but consuming. They create the demand which must be supplied. Economics 101!
Marlon Crowe served half of 34 months for drug smuggling
nearly two hundred pounds of ganja and a hand gun
but their is no evidence
he knew anything about it (help my head is spinning)
how about the MLA’s making $115,000.00 per year to represent 1500 to 2000 constituents get paid $60,000 a year and we take the rest and put into boarder control?
34
Build that wall!
12
Around your home?
4
Cayman, the place where the goose that laid the golden egg was deliberately chocked to death.
20
And don’t forget their criminal leaders, just like some of ours.
8
Rather than arrest these smugglers, how about dropping a large block of steel or concrete through the hull of the boat (from the helicopter) when located and leave them to their own devices. The word will get back that smugglers never arrive or return. That would make persons think twice before attempting this.
38
Hey now! I need to get my pot from somewhere since the government won’t do the right thing and legalize it.
2
He may end up like the other Yardie in Windsor Park …… a while back .
23
hope so
4
He will probably end up in Bodden Town. Nothing but low class Jamaicans living there nowadays in cheap apartments owned by low class Caymanians.
5
oh man…he couldnt had come here by plane? these canoe trips to and from jamaica must be frequent? border control? alden, your 60 % reduction in guns?
22
If they keep coming in on ganja boats, maybe the way to fix this is to legalize ganja? Now I’m no rocket surgeon, but I think this could help a lot.
41
29
No you’re not, are you.
20
I agree. Either that or put a few 50 cal rounds through their boat and let them swim home.
20
Rocket surgeon?
5
Let me guess… He arrived on a ganja boat from Jamaica. When will our incompetent representatives finally stop listening to the church and allow us to grow our own plants!?
The boats will continue bringing people like him and weapons from Jamaica until we take the power away from the growers and runners. Legalization is the only way.
38
23
The Church said what? God said to obey the laws of the land thats all. But he also said in Genesis 1:29 – And God said, Behold, I have given you every herb bearing seed, which [is] upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in the which [is] the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for meat. So it was the pagans who said that.
7
The only thing prohibition ever did was make criminals rich.
18
People like this will be outta a job if we legalized ganja.
30
12
And what’s left of cayman families would deteriorate even more.
14
8
Nonsense.
8
I love how people want to blame everything but themselves when it comes to these terribly raised kids.
3
They already smuggle guns and apparently fighting cocks too. Legalize gangs and they’ll switch to coke. Bottom line – criminals who see an opportunity to make easy money by smuggling will. Better idea is to make it economically unattractive – interception rate up, confiscation of vessels, major imprisonment terms.
1
Fake News!!!! Found drifting gun and ganja on vessel off East End, I guess the load must have belong to them groupers on Coxain Bank?? my question is how did a former deportee get out of custody in order to return sounds very Fishy to me, but that just me and my suspicious mind now eh!
18
Yes, it’s all in your mind.
1
The man isn’t staying in our hotels , arrest whoever gave him a place to lay his head and eat ,somebody is helping this guy .See this so often here , its about time people are made to pay for harboring dangerous criminals !
55
Probably just came back to take care of all his outstanding child support payments.
27
A real prince.
8
Police want help from the public? How about the police and immigration PROTECT the public by ensuring deported criminals cant
get back in! What a joke!
32
Or how about our elected officials remove the financial rewards for him and others ever coming here in the first place!? Legalize it!
5
We can and have built a wall. Politicians however keep making holes in it.
16
It’s a revolving door for these criminals and we can’t build a wall. Same issue USA has with the Mexicans and other Central America criminals.
24
There would be no drug traffic if there were no drug user. No one ever gets upset with the poor user. People stop buying and the problems of drugs goes away. The user supplies the money. Why blame the runner for taking it. If he don’t the user will find someone who will.
7
Yes but also legalize it.
1
